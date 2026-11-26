The Big Ten recently announced a partnership with German workwear manufacturer Strauss, giving the company branding opportunities across its football properties. Most schools would see that as just another routine commercial arrangement. But for Ohio State, that name brings back bad memories.

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Back in June, Ohio State agreed to a $100 million settlement involving hundreds of people who accused former university doctor Richard Strauss of SA. Just months later, the Big Ten announced a sponsorship deal with a company carrying the same surname. The German company has no connection to the disgraced doctor, but it wasn’t enough to make the arrangement comfortable for the Buckeyes.

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Per Sportico, Ohio State confirmed that it had opted out of the promotional activities connected to the agreement. That means no Strauss branding during game-day activations at Ohio Stadium, on Ohio State’s sidelines or around the team bench when the Buckeyes are playing on the road. A university spokesperson explained the decision in a statement.

“The Ohio State University appreciates the Big Ten Conference’s work in developing innovative partnership opportunities that benefit the conference and its member institutions,” the spokesperson said. “However, Ohio State elected not to participate in its game day activations in our home venues or on our sidelines or team bench areas while we are the visiting team.”

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This is incredible. June: Ohio State agreed to pay $100M to hundreds of people who alleged they were sexually assaulted by a university employee named Dr. Richard Strauss.Monday: The Big Ten announced a conference-wide sponsorship with an apparel company called Strauss (no…— Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) November 25, 2026

The university declined to explain the reasoning further. But considering the history, it’s not difficult to understand why. The name Strauss is attached to one of the darkest chapters in Ohio State’s history. The Big Ten also did not respond to a request for comment.

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Strauss has been expanding its American presence, opening its U.S. headquarters, known as The Fieldhouse, in Columbus earlier this year. Its flagship retail store also opened in the city this month. The facility is just 2.4 miles from Ohio State’s campus.

Interestingly, the company appeared to have anticipated the university’s concerns. A Strauss spokesperson told Sportico that the manufacturer understood Ohio State’s position during discussions and respected its decision.

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“Through open dialogue with our Big Ten partners, we understood Ohio State’s concerns early in discussions and respected its decision not to participate in branding elements,” the spokesperson said.

The company also described itself as a values-driven, family-owned business and emphasized its commitment to the Columbus community. It said it appreciated the welcome it had received and wanted to continue building its relationship with the city.

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That is a reasonable response from a company caught in an uncomfortable situation. But the history behind the name isn’t something Ohio State can just brush aside.

The Richard Strauss scandal still hangs over Ohio State

Richard Strauss worked at Ohio State from 1978 to 1998, serving in the university’s athletic department and operating an off-campus clinic. He was supposed to provide medical care. What followed was that hundreds of former students and athletes later accused him of SA-ing them during examinations.

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It started with Ohio State wrestlers speaking out in 2018. Then the accounts kept coming. Former athletes from other teams came forward, too, and the university could no longer treat it as an isolated complaint. An independent probe followed.

When the 182-page report landed in 2019, it put a number on the abuse that included at least 177 men. Worse, several university and athletic department officials had known what was happening, yet nobody stepped in to stop him. Strauss died by suicide in 2005, was never criminally charged, and had denied the allegations.

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The financial consequences have been enormous. Ohio State previously paid $61 million across six settlements involving 317 victims. Then, in June, the university’s board of trustees approved another $100 million settlement involving 279 plaintiffs, bringing the total compensation to more than $161 million.

That history explains why even an unrelated company using the same name could create an uncomfortable situation around Ohio State. The company is not Richard Strauss. There is no connection between the two. But that doesn’t erase what happened or the memories attached to the name.