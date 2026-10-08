Ohio State Sends Offer To Peyton Manning’s QB Son, But Three Other Schools Are After The 15-YO

The Buckeyes have chased the Manning name before. They just have never managed to land one. While the family’s football roots have largely pointed toward Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas, Ohio State keeps on the door. Now, Ryan Day has another opportunity to change that narrative.

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The Buckeyes have offered a scholarship to Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall Manning, but Day certainly has competitors. According to PEOPLE‘s Anna Lazarus Caplan, 15-year-old Marshall Manning is already turning heads on the recruiting trail, with four colleges extending scholarship offers, including powerhouse programs Ohio State and Miami. Purdue and Missouri State have also joined the race, despite Manning not heading to college until 2030.

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Marshall Manning’s brand was already huge thanks to being Peyton Manning’s son, but his profile surged after footage of his performance at the Music City Mayhem event went viral on social media, racking up more than 1.9 million views.

On that day, he sported the same No. 16 jersey his father wore during his time at the University of Tennessee. He made sure his name echoed through college scouting offices that day.

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The youngest Manning also participated in Prep Redzone’s Music City seven-on-seven event in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Observers at the event noted his physical development and ability to distribute the ball effectively.

Marshall is currently serving as the backup to Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher at Baylor School, where head coach Erik Kimrey has already outlined a development plan for the young quarterback.

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Interestingly, Marshall’s limited playing time is part of Baylor’s plan rather than a reflection of his potential. “We planned it,” head coach Erik Kimrey explained. “I want Marshall to play in every game this year, even if it’s just two plays like that. Hopefully it’ll be a lot more. We need him next year and he needs to be ready.” With Croucher still running the offense, Marshall is being prepared for a potential starting role in 2027. Apparently, four college programs have already seen enough to offer him a scholarship before he has even earned the starting job.

And that is where Ryan Day’s early move becomes interesting. Ohio State and Miami have already entered the race, while Tennessee, where Peyton Manning built his college football legacy, has yet to appear on Marshall’s reported offer list. Ohio State has already made its interest official, but securing his commitment is another matter entirely. Marshall has yet to identify a favorite, and with his first full season as a potential starter still ahead of him, the competition could get considerably more crowded.

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So far, Marshall Manning has seen limited varsity action, but the young quarterback is quickly making up for lost time. He made his debut on August 20, playing two snaps and completing an 8-yard pass for a first down before handing the ball off in Baylor’s 38–20 win over Brentwood Academy.

After missing several weeks with a foot injury, Manning returned against Montgomery Bell Academy on September 25, completing all four of his passes for 42 yards in Baylor’s 45–17 victory.

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On October 2, he saw extended action in the second half against McCallie, completing 3 of 4 passes for 36 yards and helping Baylor cruise to a 49–7 win. But while his performances on the field are beginning to attract attention, his eventual college decision could involve more than football.

After all, carrying the Manning name comes with a family legacy that spans generations and several major college programs.

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Peyton Manning’s Family Legacy Could Influence Marshall’s College Decision

Peyton and Ashley Manning’s only son, Marshall, has a twin sister, Mosley. The young quarterback moved from Denver, Colorado, to the Baylor School last year, making the transition ahead of his eighth-grade year.

Back in 2021, while Peyton Manning coached Marshall’s flag football team, the young quarterback paid tribute to Josh Allen by sporting “J. Allen” on the back of his jersey, as reported by PEOPLE.

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“Tell me how to interpret that,” Peyton joked to Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a ManningCast episode that year. “And would you please tell him that’s not a nice way to treat his father?”

The 15-year-old has plenty of family members to turn to for guidance, including his cousin Arch Manning, who is currently at Texas. Arch has also been helping Marshall navigate his early football journey. According to Arch, Marshall is receiving plenty of guidance from his family.

“Marshall’s got a lot of advice,” Arch told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview this week. “I just wanna be the fun cousin and, you know, talk about anything else. And if he wants advice, I’ll give it to him, but I just wanna be a cousin and friend, and have fun.”

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At this stage of his recruitment, Marshall has yet to narrow down his options to a favorite. Speaking to 247Sports, he said his focus right now is simply to “build relationships” with schools.

With no clear favorite yet, Marshall’s recruitment could still have a Virginia angle. His mother, Ashley, attended the University of Virginia, and Marshall has been spotted wearing Cavaliers gear during training, making the ACC program one to watch.