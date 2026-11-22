Ohio State’s season has gone from a national championship dream to an absolute disaster, and Carson Hinzman couldn’t hold back the tears. The No. 14 Buckeyes suffered a humiliating 31–28 upset against unranked Nebraska in Lincoln, crashing to 7–4 (5–3 Big Ten) and all but burying their College Football Playoff hopes.

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As Nebraska fans stormed the field, Hinzman struggled to hold back tears after another crushing defeat.

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Sitting at the post-game podium in a black “JESUS” T-shirt with white headphones around his neck, the 6’5″, 301-pound captain repeatedly wiped away tears and paused to compose himself when asked how devastating the loss was for a team that entered the season with national championship expectations.

“Yeah, I mean, like, you know, it’s just difficult, you know, because you have so many guys that you know pour their heart into this stuff, and it’s difficult to choke down a season like this, especially being a fifth-year senior,” Hinzman said, his voice cracking as he looked down. “Sorry, I’m not very funny today, but yeah, it just sucks, man. You know, you give everything to a program and people, and to come up short, it’s heartbreaking.”

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“But damn it, we got one more game, and luckily for us, it’s the most important game we have all year, and so got to go win that.”

Hinzman even broke down in tears during the postgame press conference, struggling to contain his emotions as he reflected on the crushing defeat. The moment hit even harder considering how much he has accomplished during his five years in Columbus.

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A former AFCA First-Team All-American and a key piece of Ohio State’s 2024 National Championship team, Hinzman returned for his final year of eligibility hoping to lead the Buckeyes back to the promised land.

Instead, Saturday marked Ohio State’s third loss to an unranked opponent this season, something that hadn’t happened in Columbus since all the way back to 2011, the Luke Farewell era!

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On the field, the Buckeyes simply couldn’t stop Nebraska from snapping its brutal 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams.

Even though star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith put on a Heisman-caliber clinic, catching six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns to tie Terry Glenn’s single-season school record with 17 touchdown grabs, and true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey threw for 259 yards, Ohio State’s defense just simply couldn’t stop selling the game!

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The Buckeyes allowed Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea to account for four total touchdowns while letting the Cornhuskers convert 10 of 16 third downs and both fourth-down tries.

Running back Bo Jackson punched in two one-yard touchdown runs, including one with 3:52 left to trim Nebraska’s lead to 31–28, but Colandrea picked up two clutch third-down runs in the final two minutes to ice the game and send 85,000 fans pouring onto the turf.

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As painful as Saturday’s collapse was, Hinzman made it clear that Ohio State doesn’t have time to feel sorry for itself. With the 122nd edition of “The Game” against archrival Michigan set for next Saturday at noon ET in Columbus, beating the Wolverines is the one thing left that can salvage pride for Hinzman and his senior class.

Which Bowl Game for Ohio State?

The 7–4 Buckeyes are already bowl-eligible. Because the Big Ten has six primary non-playoff bowl tie-ins and Ohio State remains one of the biggest TV draws in college football, they are still in line for a mid-to-upper-tier postseason game, depending on how next week’s rivalry finale against Michigan goes.

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Right now, the most likely destinations for Ohio State are the Citrus Bowl in Orlando (January 2) or the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa (December 31), both of which pit top non-playoff Big Ten teams against SEC opponents.

If the Buckeyes bounce back and beat Michigan next Saturday to finish 8–4, their massive national brand makes them an easy pick for Orlando or Tampa ahead of several other Big Ten squads.

However, if Ohio State loses to Michigan and drops to 7–5, they could slide down the Big Ten’s pecking order into games like the Music City Bowl in Nashville (December 30), the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte (December 26), or the Pinstripe Bowl in New York (December 26).

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Either way, the Buckeyes are guaranteed a postseason trip. They just have to decide on Saturday whether they are spending New Year’s week in Florida or playing before New Year’s Day.