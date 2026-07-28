Ohio State Senior Reveals Biggest Change in Julian Sayin After Missing Out on Heisman

Julian Sayin did a lot right in his first season as Ohio State’s starter, but the part that seems to matter most now is what came after the Heisman miss. According to teammates, that setback did not just leave a mark on his resume. It pushed him to become a little louder, a little sharper, and a little more present in the huddle.

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“He’s [Julian Sayin] definitely opened up a lot more in terms of communication with the guys and getting fired up,” said OSU’s senior starting center Carson Hinzman on The Bobby Carpenter Show with Anthony Schlegel. “And honestly, when you got a dude like Jules, who’s very Cali-cool, when he gets fired up, it gets everyone fired up. So it’s cool to see that start coming out of him a little bit and be the leader that he can be. Guys, obviously, he’s earned it.”

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That change fits the way young quarterbacks often grow. A tough finish can either quiet them down or push them to take more control, and Sayin appears to be choosing the second path. For Ohio State, that shift could matter just as much as any stat line, because the quarterback’s voice usually sets the tone for everyone else.

After learning behind Will Howard, Sayin took over and handled the job like a player trusted by the room. He finished 12-2 as a starter, and his calm style helped Ohio State stay steady throughout the season. The Heisman loss may have stung, but teammates believe it also pushed him to speak up more.

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Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin 10 warming up after halftime of the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_579 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

While he seemed untouchable during the regular season, the playoffs exposed where Sayin still has work to do, but they also gave him a clear offseason lesson. Julian Sayin admitted he spent the offseason thinking about the few plays he wished he had back. That kind of reflection fits the new tone teammates are describing around him.

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Despite that postseason struggle, his 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns were enough to put his name in the Heisman race. The award race mattered, but the bigger story now is how he responded after coming up short. That response is what Hinzman is pointing to.

“You know, he’s played phenomenal, and so for him to come out this season like that and have that confidence thing is going to be really important,” said Hinzman, who earned All-American honors in 2025. “Have a little bit of swag, because we should have that going into the season. We got a long season with a lot of really great opponents, so it’s going to be important for us to have that.”

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In 2026, Ohio State faces programs like Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, USC, and Oregon. Sayin knows the road will test him again, but he sounds steadier now than he did a year ago. “I focused on the few plays I wish I would’ve made that gave us a chance to win those games. I’m chasing to be the best version of myself,” Sayin said.

That growth has not gone unnoticed, with BetMGM listing him at +1100 in the 2026 Heisman market. The number says one thing. The people around him seem to be saying another.

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Julian Sayin has a clear vision for 2026

Julian Sayin’s struggles against Indiana and Miami raised questions about leg strength, but they don’t erase the prowess he showed as a redshirt freshman. This season, he’s stronger and more muscular, and his leadership has improved since the 2025 playoff loss. Even OSU’s O-line has elite talents, and Sayin understands how to approach them to do his job.

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“That’s something [beating Michigan] we needed to get done, but there’s still more,” said Sayin in May 2026. “The standard at Ohio State is to win every game. We’ve seen what the players that came before us have done, and it’s our responsibility to uphold that standard.”

Sayin came after standout QBs like Braxton Miller, J. T. Barrett, C.J. Stroud, Troy Smith, and so on. When the pressure is mounting to fill these big shoes, Julian Sayin is ready to take on the challenge. His relationship with WRs and the Ohio State O-line could be a difference-maker.

“People don’t realize that, but being real friends with the guy next to you in a football game, that matters, because y’all gonna hold each other accountable without putting each other down. That, to me, is a true example of a real leader,” said OSU WR Dontre Wilson.

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Will Sayin’s connection with the locker room prove advantageous for Ohio State?