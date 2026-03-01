Ohio State Standouts From Day 3 of the NFL Combine: Carnell Tate and CJ Donaldson Take the Field

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is at full swing, with the running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers practicing on day three. On Saturday, two Ohio State Buckeyes were up for all 32 NFL scouts to take a closer look at.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The combine has been going great for the Buckeyes so far. Sonny Styles and Lorenzo Styles became the first set of brothers to have the lead time in 40-yard dashes since 2003. Other big names for Ohio State, such as Caleb Downs, didn’t participate in drills.
Carnell Tate was the big name to focus on for Saturday. Plenty of NFL scouts had their eyes wide open to see how the projected top-10 pick would perform in his workouts.
WR Carnell Tate
Tate only participated in two drills at the Combine, the 40-yard dash and the 10-yard split.
The 40-yard dash didn’t go great for the 6-foot-2 wideout. While he wasn’t expected to set the track on fire with his speed, an official 4.53 was a less-than-ideal time for Tate. However, the official result has since been disputed, as teams recorded the wide receiver with a 4.45-second time. The official time remains the same, but now the scouts will have a keen eye on his Pro Day performance.
More importantly, Tate likely won’t see a big drop-off in his draft projections. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who was a guest on the broadcast as Tate ran the 40, did make a joke, saying, “He’s pretty slow. I probably wouldn’t take him early.” A joke hinting at hoping he falls to them at 26th overall.
In 2025, Tate caught 51 receptions for 875 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. The projected top-10 pick also logged two rushing attempts for 16 yards.
A 4.54u on @OhioStateFB WR Carnell Tate’s first run.
2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/EaunNyHDhy
— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 192
Arm Length: 31 3/4 inches
Hand Size: 10 1/4 inches
40-yard Dash: 4.53 seconds
10-yard split: 1.61 seconds
RB CJ Donaldson
Running back CJ Donaldson didn’t participate in any drills, but he did take interviews with scouts and did his measurements. Donaldson was measured at 6-foot-2, 230lbs, with 31 3/4-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands.
Donaldson wasn’t projected to go high in the draft, so his decision not to work out is questionable. With not much to lose, the senior running back could’ve put together a solid combine performance to increase his draft stock.
In 2025, Donaldson saw 96 rushing attempts, logging 361 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He also made an impact as a receiver, catching 15 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Ohio State RB CJ Donaldson
Credit: @ALL32NFL_ pic.twitter.com/encHMgX78X
— The Voice of One! (@jeolmoz2) February 28, 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 lbs
Arm Length: 31 3/4 inches
Hand Size: 9 1/2 inches
Recap
Day three wasn’t great for Ohio State’s participants. Tate was unimpressive in the few drills he did, and Donaldson opted not to test.
But the Combine has been great for other Ohio State participants. The Styles brothers each improved their stock, with Sonny Styles already reportedly flying up draft boards.
Arvell Reeves, Downs, Tate, and Styles are all projected top-10 picks. But that’s not where it ends for the Buckeyes, with Kayden McDonald projected to be another first-round pick.
If the Buckeyes have four players taken within the top 10 picks, they’ll tie the 1967 Michigan Wolverines as the only teams to have four top-10 picks in NFL Draft history. How ironic.