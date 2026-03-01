Ohio State Standouts From Day 3 of the NFL Combine: Carnell Tate and CJ Donaldson Take the Field

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Big Ten Championship Indiana Vs Ohio State DEC 06 December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 during NCAA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: Â John Mersits/Cal Media Indianapolis Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_733.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree453410

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Big Ten Championship Indiana Vs Ohio State DEC 06 December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 during NCAA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: Â John Mersits/Cal Media Indianapolis Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_733.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree453410

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is at full swing, with the running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers practicing on day three. On Saturday, two Ohio State Buckeyes were up for all 32 NFL scouts to take a closer look at.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The combine has been going great for the Buckeyes so far. Sonny Styles and Lorenzo Styles became the first set of brothers to have the lead time in 40-yard dashes since 2003. Other big names for Ohio State, such as Caleb Downs, didn’t participate in drills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carnell Tate was the big name to focus on for Saturday. Plenty of NFL scouts had their eyes wide open to see how the projected top-10 pick would perform in his workouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

WR Carnell Tate

Imago Ohio State Buckeyes Carnell Tate 17 celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, November 29, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA ANN20251129107 AaronxJosefczyk

Tate only participated in two drills at the Combine, the 40-yard dash and the 10-yard split.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The 40-yard dash didn’t go great for the 6-foot-2 wideout. While he wasn’t expected to set the track on fire with his speed, an official 4.53 was a less-than-ideal time for Tate. However, the official result has since been disputed, as teams recorded the wide receiver with a 4.45-second time. The official time remains the same, but now the scouts will have a keen eye on his Pro Day performance.

More importantly, Tate likely won’t see a big drop-off in his draft projections. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who was a guest on the broadcast as Tate ran the 40, did make a joke, saying, “He’s pretty slow. I probably wouldn’t take him early.” A joke hinting at hoping he falls to them at 26th overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, Tate caught 51 receptions for 875 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. The projected top-10 pick also logged two rushing attempts for 16 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 192

ADVERTISEMENT

Arm Length: 31 3/4 inches

Hand Size: 10 1/4 inches

40-yard Dash: 4.53 seconds

ADVERTISEMENT

10-yard split: 1.61 seconds

RB CJ Donaldson

ADVERTISEMENT

Running back CJ Donaldson didn’t participate in any drills, but he did take interviews with scouts and did his measurements. Donaldson was measured at 6-foot-2, 230lbs, with 31 3/4-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands.

Donaldson wasn’t projected to go high in the draft, so his decision not to work out is questionable. With not much to lose, the senior running back could’ve put together a solid combine performance to increase his draft stock.

In 2025, Donaldson saw 96 rushing attempts, logging 361 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He also made an impact as a receiver, catching 15 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 lbs

Arm Length: 31 3/4 inches

Hand Size: 9 1/2 inches

Recap

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: UCLA at Ohio State Nov 15, 2025 Columbus, Ohio, USA Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. 3 celebrates with his brother linebacker Sonny Styles 0 after his punt return for a touchdown during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium. Columbus Ohio Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251115_szo_mb3_0285

Day three wasn’t great for Ohio State’s participants. Tate was unimpressive in the few drills he did, and Donaldson opted not to test.

But the Combine has been great for other Ohio State participants. The Styles brothers each improved their stock, with Sonny Styles already reportedly flying up draft boards.

Arvell Reeves, Downs, Tate, and Styles are all projected top-10 picks. But that’s not where it ends for the Buckeyes, with Kayden McDonald projected to be another first-round pick.

Imago September 27, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 8 ready for a play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA. Ohio State defeated Washington 24-6. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

If the Buckeyes have four players taken within the top 10 picks, they’ll tie the 1967 Michigan Wolverines as the only teams to have four top-10 picks in NFL Draft history. How ironic.