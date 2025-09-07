Ohio State Star Earns Scouts’ $92M NFL Comparision After Shutout Win For Ryan Day & Co.

Before the season started, there was a lot of noise around the returning production of the Buckeyes. That’s natural when 14 of your players get selected in the draft. But these concerns didn’t revolve around the WR room even though Emeka Egbuka was no longer there. A key component of the belief in the receiving core is Jeremiah Smith. At the same time, a significant factor was also the leap that Carnell Tate was predicted to take. We saw a glimpse of that during Ohio State’s Week 1 clash against the Longhorns. Carnell Tate’s acrobatic 40-yard touchdown reception ultimately proved to be the decisive moment in the 14-7 game. The WR2 followed it with another solid game in Week 2, and scouts are taking notice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A major NFL draft IG page, ‘rookiewatch,’ reported that Carnell Tate is starting to make a name in the 2026 NFL draft conversations, with scouts already keeping close tabs on him. “Several NFL scouts reportedly believe Tate’s game could ‘resemble’ that of Calvin Ridley (Titans WR) at the NFL level,” reported the account. Ridley, who was drafted by the Ralcons in the first round of the 2018 draft, has had back-to-back 1000-yard seasons with the Jaguars and the Titans. Tennessee signed the WR on a 4-year, $92 million contract last year.

“Tate has reportedly developed “exponentially” since joining OSU as a 5-star recruit, and is a leader in the locker room,” the post further said. Notably, in the first game in Columbus against Ohio State, with defenses dropping double coverages on Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate had 2 exceptional receptions for 49 yards, which also included a gravity-defying 40-yard touchdown catch. The touchdown further sealed OSU’s 14-0 lead as Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian couldn’t mount a comeback, courtesy of Matt Patricia’s defense. Moreover, Tate also didn’t spare a much weaker team, Grambling, in yesterday’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Rookie Watch (@rookwatch) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Even Grambling’s head coach in his pre-game presser didn’t hesitate to accept how the game would turn out. “They’ve got a great band…and we’ve got a great band. We’re going to compete, as a band.…. I’m just joking. We understand what’s going to happen,” said head coach Mickey Joseph. The result was then a 70-0 humbling as Julian Sayin completed 18 of the 19 passes for a whopping 306 yards. As for Carnell Tate, his performance was overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith’s 119 receiving yards and two-touchdown performance. But the quality was still there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carnell Tate had 69 yards on 5 receptions for a touchdown, including an incredible 40-yard reception that showed the WR’s quality. And the performances aren’t new for the WR prodigy, as he’s rightly being pursued by NFL scouts. As for his Calvin Ridley comparison, the combination of Tate’s route-running prowess, along with his contested catch ability, is something that checks those boxes for Tate. Moreover, both Ridley’s and Tate’s roles as complementary receivers, capitalizing on defensive attention on the primary wide receiver, are notable. That said, there are a few things Tate must improve.

AD

Carnell Tate’s 2026 draft fate announced by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

Dane Brugler’s list does feature Carnell Tate, according to him, the third-best wide receiver in the country, boasting a 6’3″ and 190 lb frame. His performance last year, where he received 733 yards, was still vital, which also included a 102-yard showing against Nebraska, averaging an impressive 25.5 yards per catch. The performances, past and present combined, along with his ability to elude defenders with his explosive quickness, are the reasons the guy is a top WR NFL draft pick already. But currently, Brugler disagrees with declaring Tate a ‘Day 1’ draft pick.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Ohio State is breaking in a first-year quarterback and play caller in 2025 and has to replace several established starters from last year’s national title-winning squad.. The Buckeyes have arguably the top receiving duo in college football, and Tate will be a crucial weapon as defenses attempt to limit Smith. He enters the season as more of a Day 2 draft pick, but with the chance to rise,” Brugler said.

There’s no doubt that Jeremiah Smith will go as a top pick in 2027. But for next year, Tate can steal the spotlight, especially with how the teams try to limit Smith. There is, of course, some room for improvement. Tate needs to work on his run-blocking technique and tighten up his route running. Many scouts think that Tate’s talent might be more of a ceiling than a foundation for growth, which could hurt his draft stock. Still, if he has a solid 2025 season, he should definitely be in the running for an early second-round pick.