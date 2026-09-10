Ohio State Coach to Use ‘Big Ben’ Plan to Stop Arch Manning, Reveals Linebacker

Matt Patricia is drawing heavy inspiration from his experience in the NFL to amp up the Ohio State Buckeyes this year. As they prepare for their highly anticipated game against the Texas Longhorns this weekend, the Buckeyes’ linebacker Christian Alliegro revealed how the defense is preparing to contain Texas star quarterback Arch Manning.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alliegro shared that Patricia, their second-year defensive coordinator, familiarised them with his playbook to tackle Ben “Big Ben” Roethlisberger. The comparison is telling of the physical challenge Ohio State is expecting from Manning, who gave the Buckeyes trouble late in last year’s 14-7 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, 100% I think definitely this week that’s gonna even be a even more of an emphasis just because of how tall our shins,” Alliegro told reporters in a recent media availability session. “So it’s one of those things if you go for his legs he’s just gonna run out of that so you kind of have to grab him. Coach P was showing us a list of how they would tackle Big Ben’s back in the day.”

Roethlisberger became a prime example of how a big-framed quarterback could use his size, strength, and mobility to evade pressure. Standing 6-foot-5, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was renowned for shrugging off defenders and extending plays. He finished his NFL career with 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdown passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s one of those things you got to wrap him high and everybody just got to kind of come and go get him,” Alliegro hinted further. “So yeah no no diving this week for sure we can’t do that or else he’s gonna get out of it.”

Alliegro, a senior transfer from Wisconsin, arrived in Columbus with significant expectations. After Arvell Reese left for the NFL, the Buckeyes had to replace one of the most productive pieces of their 2025 defense, and hence came Alliegro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, whatever Patricia is planning, it must work out. After all, as Ohio State finished 12-0 in the regular season, it was ranked No. 1 nationally in total defense, passing defense, and scoring defense. The team also became the first team since the 2011 Alabama Crimson Tide to allow fewer yards and points per game in a season. So dominant was that defense that Patricia earned a new deal worth $3.75 million in 2026, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

That said, while Ohio State will look to build on its dominant season-opening win, Manning and Texas hope to reverse last year’s result.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not a lot of good memories from a year ago,” Manning said this week, per the Times Gazette. “I’m hoping to have a good game this week … I feel like I’m a year better.”

Only their September 12 collision can prove whose plans worked out in the end. Until then, Manning and his fans will be happy about the comparison Patricia brought out.