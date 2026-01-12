Ohio State Target’s Girlfriend Leaves Jeremiah Smith in Uncomfortable Spot

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ohio State didn’t leave Cotton Bowl licking its wounds. That loss really lit a fire under everyone. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are already in a reload mode for 2026, and there’s no room for half measures. They are hunting for elite talent, but their biggest weapon isn’t a coach but Jeremiah Smith. As the nation’s No. 1 player, Jeremiah has become the unofficial “closer” for Ohio State. He is the guy recruits want to see when they visit. But being the face of the programme also means he gets…let’s just say some strange requests.

Smith was at the I Am Next podcast with former Clemson star Darien Rencher, and he let everyone in on a weird story. He talked about how a recruit wanted a video for his girlfriend. “There’s a recruit that came in there, and he was like, ‘Can you say hi to my girlfriend, like for a video? I’m like, Your girlfriend? What do you say “hi” to your girlfriend for?”

When Rencher asked him point-blank whether he actually did it, Smith didn’t dodge the question. He admitted it with a laugh, saying, “I did it. But it was kind of weird.”

This madness is, although understandable. Jeremiah Smith is the face of the program right now, so using him as the ultimate recruiting pitch is about as smart as it gets from Ryan Day. Smith arrived in Columbus in 2024 as a five-star and was instantly hyped as maybe the best wide receiver Ohio State had ever landed. Some even tagged him as the greatest receiver prospect in football history. Then came his freshman season. The Heisman buzz, the dominance, the constant highlights, it all but confirmed that Ohio State is still the fast lane to stardom for elite receivers.

Recruits have taken notice. Class of 2026 cornerback Jordan Thomas straight-up said the chance to line up against guys like Smith in practice played a huge role in picking Ohio State. That’s the power Smith carries.

Now, this is not the only time that strange requests have made it around in college football. Like former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who shared a wild story on a podcast about his attempt to recruit Adrian Peterson at USC. Now, Peterson apparently loved his visit but said he would only commit if his incarcerated father could come watch his USC games. Orgeron mentioned he even went to the lengths of contacting the LA officials to make it happen. But of course, it came out short.

That being said, this definitely was not on Jeremiah Smith’s 2026 bingo card. Yet here we are. Now the only real question left is whether that awkward moment turns into a Buckeyes commitment, or just another unforgettable recruiting story.

Jeremiah Smith is a man on a mission

Jeremiah Smith has earned just about every ounce of respect this season as the go-to wideout for a college football powerhouse. The only thing missing from his résumé? The Biletnikoff Award. It’s a prestigious respect given to the nation’s best receiver. That honor ended up going to USC’s Makai Lemon, largely because Smith missed a full game and part of another with injury, while Lemon posted slightly better regular-season numbers and advanced metrics.

But if there’s one thing Smith doesn’t do, it’s let the disrespect slide by. In the 2026 season, the 20-year-old has his eyes set on something much bigger. Appearing on I AM ATHLETE, Smith made it clear that he’s not chasing stats; he’s chasing trophies.

“No, I don’t really care about stats,” Smith said. “But as you said, the Biletnikoff, that’s probably one. I want to win a Heisman, but you know that that’s mainly a quarterback award.”

To make his point, Smith drew a comparison from DeVonta Smith’s legendary 2020 season with 117 catches, 1,856 yards, and 23 touchdowns as the blueprint. That’s the thing he’s aiming for, and he’s embracing the challenge head-on.

“Going into my junior year, I’m going to just be on go like every game,” he said. “I feel like this year they took something from me, and everybody got paid for it.”

Despite the Cotton Bowl loss to Miami and plenty of transfer portal buzz, especially given his Miami roots, Smith shut down any exit talk fast. He’s staying put, fueled by a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove.