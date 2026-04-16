Ohio State Transfer Reveals Why He Chose UCF Over Ryan Day & Co. Initially

Ohio State DL John Walker finally made it to Columbus. Along the way, his college journey took him to Florida. In a recent interview, Walker finally opened up about the personal factors that led him to stay in his home state for his freshman year, a difficult choice that came down to more than just football, even with his strong connection to the Buckeyes’ coaching staff.

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“Ät that time, to be honest, man. I wasn’t ready to come out of… to leave my family. I ain’t gonna lie. I wasn’t ready to leave my family. I wanted to stay home in Florida because I knew I probably wasn’t gonna be right mentally if I came out here. You know, first time being away from home, just being real with you guys. I’m here now, right timing. Blessed to be here.”

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A four-star defensive lineman from Osceola High School, Walker was a dominant force, totaling 79 tackles and nine sacks, which earned him a top-25 ranking in Florida. Despite this elite pedigree and Ohio State’s interest, he ultimately chose to stay home and play for UCF.

After spending three years in Central Florida, Walker announced his move to Ohio State, making him the second player to commit to Ohio State from the transfer portal. With the move, he reunited with coach Larry Johnson, who has had good words to say about him since his transfer, calling him “a really good football player” and one who has “been on point ever since he’s been here.”

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Walker’s impact at UCF was immediate, as he arrived as the highest-rated signee in the program’s history and delivered a Freshman All-American season. After a season-ending injury in 2024, he proved his resilience by returning in 2025 to post a career-high 39 tackles, demonstrating the toughness that would eventually put him back on Ohio State’s radar.

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The decision of the 6-foot-4, 324-pounder to join the Knights was not bad after all, as he got to have more game time at UCF than an average freshman would. And it is partly as a result of his experience that he attracted interest from the Buckeyes. With two years of eligibility left, he is ready to take his game to the next level.

John Walker is officially a Buckeye

During Urban Meyer’s time at OSU, the program started adding a black stripe to the helmets of newcomers. But the black stripes get removed once the players become official members of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

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After participating in 10 spring practice sessions, the program announced in a recent social media post that Walker had lost his black stripe. He was part of a significant group of transfers to earn the honor, joining fellow newcomers like former Alabama defensive linemen Qua Russaw and James Smith, signaling that the new wave of talent is officially integrated into the Buckeye culture.

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Following the departure of interior staples like Kayden McDonald and Tywone Malone Jr., Walker is in contention to start for the Buckeyes. In a Matt Patricia defense that likes length and size on the interior, Walker appears to be a perfect fit in both the run and pass games.