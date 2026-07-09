Ohio State Trending for Nation’s No. 3 WR as Ryan Day Faces Major Threat From Oregon

While most 5-star recruits spend the summer visiting multiple schools, Braylon Clark only made one unofficial visit in June to Ohio State University. This has quickly made the Buckeyes the early favorite to land the nation’s No. 3 WR in the 2028 class. Ohio State has picked up predictions from Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons to land Braylon Clark. Both On3 Rivals’ analysts are giving the Buckeyes a 60% chance. That’s encouraging for Ryan Day‘s staff, but this recruitment is far from over as the Oregon Ducks remain the biggest threat and are still firmly in the race.

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Braylon Clark is rated as the nation’s No. 7 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR in the 2028 class, and the top player in North Carolina. He caught 65 passes for 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, according to 24/7 Sports. He then transferred to Providence Day School, where expectations are even higher heading into his junior year. Every major program wants him. Right now, Ohio State and Oregon appear to be setting the pace.

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Braylon Clark’s only unofficial visit in June to Columbus wasn’t an accident. Ohio State made sure the visit wasn’t just another campus tour. As Chad Simmons described it, new WRs coach Cortez Hankton spent significant time with the 6’3 and 185-pound star explaining how the Buckeyes see him fitting into their offense.



“The elite pass catcher spent the weekend with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton [in June]. They broke down film, got work in at camp, and discussed his game. Clark was also learning how Ohio State envisions developing him into the next star wide receiver in Columbus.”

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That’s the recruiting pitch Ohio State has built its reputation on for years. Brian Hartline may now be running his own program at USF, but the Buckeyes’ WR room remains one of college football’s biggest selling points. Replacing the WR guru was always going to invite skepticism, especially considering his reputation as one of the nation’s top recruiters and developers.

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So far, Cortez Hankton has answered plenty of those doubts. He has already helped secure 5-star receiver Jett Harrison, son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., in the 2028 class and 5-star Austin Miller in the 2029 cycle. He’s also heavily involved with top 2027 target Monshun Sales. Landing Braylon Clark would be another statement that Ohio State’s pipeline at WR isn’t slowing down after Hartline’s departure.

But the Buckeyes face serious competition from their Big Ten Rivals, the Oregon Ducks, who are also looking to land the nation’s No. 3 WR.

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Oregon remains the biggest threat to Ohio’s target Braylon Clark

As much as Ohio State fans want to believe otherwise, Braylon Clark’s recruitment isn’t finished just because of a couple of predictions. Oregon has been building serious momentum nationally under Dan Lanning. Besides, North Carolina has become productive recruiting territory for the Ducks. They landed elite TE Kendre Harrison from the 2026 class and recently added edge rusher Rashad Streets, proving they can win battles thousands of miles from Eugene.

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Braylon Clark, who’s also been to the Oregon campus multiple times, has never hidden his admiration for the program either. He admitted this to Rivals last summer.

“Oregon has always been a big school for me. I’ve known about them since I was little… the uniforms caught my attention and I used to watch De’Anthony Thomas’ highlights.”

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Still, Ohio State has something to pitch about a long list of NFL receivers who once sat in the same meeting rooms Braylon Clark visited last month. There’s still plenty of time left before signing day. But if the Buckeyes eventually land him, it may be because of that June weekend when one visit, one film session, and one conversation may have changed the direction of one of the country’s biggest recruitments.