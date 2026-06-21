Ohio State Veteran Becomes First Active Football Player in Program History to Fly in an F-16

Ohio State safety Ryan Rudzinski just did something no active Buckeye has ever done: he flew in an F-16. On Friday, June 19, 2026, the 6-4, 214-pound redshirt junior strapped into the backseat of a U.S. Air Force fighter jet ahead of the 2026 Columbus Air Show at Rickenbacker International Airport.

The Hometown Hero program was founded by the Thunderbirds specifically to give back to community members who’ve made a major impact locally. Beyond the personal honor, the flight serves the Air Force’s broader recruiting and retention mission, showcasing flight excitement while building public connections through aerobatic displays in their iconic red, white, and blue F-16s. As such, Ryan Rudzinski was selected for his contributions to the community, having volunteered with the 2nd & 7 Foundation, visiting second-grade classrooms to read and distribute books promoting literacy.

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Flying in a supersonic military fighter jet is a world away from taking a standard commercial flight. Ground crews fitted Rudzinski with a custom flight suit and a specialized G-suit. These suits are designed to squeeze a flyer’s legs and stomach during sharp turns, which helps keep the blood flowing to the brain so they do not pass out from the extreme G-force.

At 4 to 5 Gs, most people feel heavier and struggle to raise their limbs. Above that threshold, blood drains from the head toward the lower body, potentially causing dimmed vision, loss of color perception, or “tunnel vision” as the optic nerve senses reduced blood pressure. The G-suit’s compression prevents blood from pooling in extremities, keeping oxygenated blood flowing to the brain. For civilians like Rudzinski, experiencing these forces represents the actual physical demands pilots face, where losing consciousness means losing control of the aircraft.

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Thunderbird #8 pilot Major Samuel Larson executed sharp loops and high-G turns, giving Ryan firsthand exposure to military acrobatics.

After touchdown, a smiling but exhausted Ryan Rudzinski talked about the experience: “This experience felt a bit different than a Southwest flight takeoff,” the OSU star told ABC 6 after the jet-show. “That was the first time l’ve ever been under that kind of pressure, and it was crazy. I was honored to be selected. It is a testament to my parents, brothers, sisters, and coaches. It takes everybody just pouring into me.”

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Ryan Rudzinski has incredibly deep roots in Ohio State. His dad, Jerry Rudzinski, was a famous linebacker and a team captain for the Buckeyes, who played for the program from 1994 to 1998. He grew up in Columbus listening to football stories, went to high school nearby, and always dreamed of wearing the same scarlet and gray jersey as his father.

After landing, Ryan credited his family, teammates, and coaches for the opportunity. He said the whole honor belonged to his family, his teammates, and his coaches, who had supported him over the years.

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Rudzinski’s flight is a big deal for the current roster, given that he’s the first active player to fly in an F16. However, he is not actually the first Buckeye football star to tear through the clouds in a military fighter jet.

Buckeyes who flew before him

Going back to September 11, 2009, former legendary Ohio State quarterback Craig Krenzel fulfilled a lifelong childhood dream by strapping into an F-16 Fighting Falcon. Krenzel, who led the Buckeyes to a perfect 14-0 record and national championship in 2002, took a one-hour familiarization flight with the 178th Fighter Wing out of Springfield, Ohio.

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After landing his dream ride, the champion signal-caller spent the rest of his afternoon signing autographs and socializing with grateful hometown Airmen.

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More recently, in June 2023, former Ohio State linebacker Ryan Miller took to the skies in a two-seat Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet. Coincidentally, Miller, who recorded 211 tackles during his mid-1990s career under coach John Cooper, co-founded the 2nd & 7 Foundation that nominated Rudzinski.

What makes Rudzinski’s F-16 flight different isn’t the jet itself, but the fact that he’s still wearing the #46 jersey. Krenzel and Miller flew after their playing days ended, when championships were memories and autograph sessions were the job. Rudzinski is in the middle of his season, still competing, still practicing, making this a program history.