Ohio State vs Indiana Injury Report: Three Out; Carnell Tate & Jeremiah Smith Status

The Big 10 Championship is going to be a fight for the ages, as reigning champions Ohio State take on 1st-time championship hopefuls Indiana. However, the trailblazing Hoosiers will be missing some important production against the elite Buckeyes.

Per the latest injury report, Indiana will be missing out on DL Kellan Wyatt, RB Lee Beebe, and S Bryson Bonds for the Ohio State game. All three are dealing with knee injuries. Those appearances will likely be the end of the line for them this year if Indiana loses to Ohio State. Wyatt was the last to join the list. He went down in the Michigan State game and is out for the season. Head coach Curt Cignetti did not have much hope for Wyatt’s return early on.

“I’m not sure if we’ll see him the rest of the season or not,” Cignetti said at an October 20 presser.

Wyatt is a senior DL and has become an anchor of the Hoosier front seven. He logged in 243 defensive snaps this season and became a key figure in the D-line along with Mikail Kamara. Wyatt’s snap total is the 2nd highest among Indiana D-linemen, trailing behind Kamara’s 260. Curt Cignetti should have a good replacement in Stephen Daley, who has 210 snaps to his name this season.

Lee Beebe has been absent since week 3, who could have had a brilliant debut season at Indiana. In the short stint that the RB was active, he had the second-highest rushing yards total (208) and had the highest yards per carry average (7.7). Bryson Bonds, on the other hand, could only appear in 1 game and went down in the opener itself. He was the senior-most player on Indiana’s roster, having been on it since 2020.

Indiana is looking for a poetic finish to their magical campaign this season. A Big 10 title and a guaranteed playoff spot will be just that. But Ohio State will not be an easy rival, especially with the return of the 2 most potent weapons for the Buckeyes.

Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will return for Indiana game

The Buckeyes are no doubt counting on star WRs Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith for this monumental game. OSU fans will rejoice because the injury report did not have the two standout talents’ names on it. Tate and Smith will be active for this important game, giving the Buckeyes an equally important edge over Indiana. The duo is one of the most elite such pairings in college football, and was also suffering from injuries in the latter half of the season.

Before the Michigan game, Carnell Tate had missed 3 games, and Jeremiah Smith had missed 1. But the two were good to go for the game, and helped Ryan Day and OSU breathe easy after snapping the losing streak to Michigan. Ohio State still has an unfinished job, and had doubts about the health of the two stars of the OSU offense. Ryan Day helped calm their fears.

“We’re in a better place now than we were last week, so we’re expecting a full week of work,” Day said of Tate and Smith’s statuses in a December 2 presser.

Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith are going to give the Indiana defense a run for their money. However, the Hoosiers are also not going to cower away in front of the nation’s most elite receivers. IU has the country’s 5th-best overall defense and the 3rd-best scoring defense. Ohio State and Indiana will clearly meet their match in each other in this game.