Ohio State vs. Indiana: Ryan Day’s Return to Big Ten Championship Sees 2,000% Jump in Ticket Prices

Fans scrolling through resale sites today are learning quickly that the 2025 Big Ten Championship is not a regular title game. Ryan Day’s Ohio State and Curt Cignetti’s Indiana arrive at 12-0, ranked No. 1 and No. 2, led by two Heisman-driven QBs and two defenses that have produced top-five national metrics all season. It is a matchup with no margin for indifference, and the market has responded accordingly.

“Ticket prices for this weekend’s Big Ten Championship game have EXPLODED since the start of the week,” Joe Pompliano tweeted on December 4. “The cheapest tickets are now $588 — the highest price ever for a Big Ten Championship game. The same tickets were selling for just $24 last year.”

That contrast between $24 and a 2,000% spike to nearly $600 explains how rare this matchup is. Landing a seat inside Lucas Oil Stadium will cost fans no less than $700 by the time gates open. Occasional drops into the $600 range disappear in seconds. Upper-bowl end zone seats sit around $740, climbing to nearly $1,000 near midfield. Terrace seating pushes above $1,200, with “get-in” prices well over $600 and lower-bowl options rising into the $1,000-$3,300 bracket.

Loge-level seats begin just above $800 for corner or end-zone locations. The best value in the lower bowl may be Section 224, Row 10, where a pair of seats is listed for $911. If fans want front-row proximity at midfield in Section 113, the going rate is roughly $3,300, a number reflecting the belief that this game could decide legacies.

This price also reflects how sharply this year differs from the 2024 Big Ten Championship. Last season’s Oregon-Penn State title game produced some of the lowest prices in conference history, as cheap as $16 on StubHub and even lower on Ticketmaster ($10). Fans understood both teams were already safely heading to the expanded 12-team playoff, and demand followed that reality. Other conference championships were similarly affordable, with the ACC title starting at $31, the Big 12 at $42, and only the SEC producing a notable bump at $116 for Texas-Georgia.

Despite the high ticket prices, Lucas Oil Stadium is sold out, projected to hold nearly 70,000 people. The reason why the Big Ten has shifted from lowest-value to high-value in one year is clear. Saturday marks only the fourth No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in Big Ten history and the first since 2006. Both teams are secure in the playoff, but the winner claims the CFP’s No. 1 seed and the path that comes with it. And the setting adds another layer to the stakes.

A rare No. 1 vs. No. 2 Big Ten showdown

This is the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the conference to be played at a neutral site. Indiana enters without prior championship-game experience, while Ryan Day returns to the Big Ten title stage for the first time since 2020.

“It’s a great, great venue for it,” he said, highlighting the significance of the stage.

Ohio State intensified the build-up on Thursday with its latest hype trailer. The video, narrated by former Buckeye receiver Roy Hall, opens inside Lucas Oil Stadium and leans on the program’s internal message of sustained expectation.

“Every season, the goal is to climb where the air is rare,” Hall says, before ending with a statement line. “This is the Big Ten Championship, where the air is rare, where pressure is higher, and where only champions survive.”

Indiana’s side brings its own storyline. For the Hoosiers fans, this game is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The program is chasing its first conference title in nearly 60 years, doing so 45 miles from campus. With more than 805,000 living alumni worldwide, interest has escalated rapidly as the Hoosiers deliver the best season in school history and reach the Big Ten title game for the first time.

“This game means an awful lot,” Curt Cignetti said, referencing past experience at Alabama. “It’s a Big Ten Championship. It’s a great conference. We’ve never had the opportunity to play in this game, let alone be the Big Ten champ, and we’re playing a great opponent.”

History only deepens the urgency of this matchup. Past No. 1 vs. No. 2 Big Ten meetings shaped national titles, conference races, and coaching legacies. The expectation is no different here. Saturday’s result will be remembered for years, and the ticket market has already confirmed its magnitude.