Ohio State vs Michigan: What Happens if Wolverines Beat Buckeyes? Playoff & Big Ten Championship Implications

Michigan and Ohio State players don’t need extra dosage of motivation when the two sides face each other in ‘The Game’. For Buckeyes, just breaking Michigan’s four-game winning streak is a reason enough to show up at Ann Arbor today. However, beyond getting one over your rival, there are real implications of the result of the matchup, especially for the Wolverines.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Michigan must beat Ohio State and then hope that Oregon loses to Washington to secure its ticket to the Big Ten title game. Otherwise, their path ends here. The early odds and predictions leaned heavily toward the Buckeyes, thanks to their dominance this season with an 11–0 record and a firm grip on the No. 1 spot for thirteen straight weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The smart money is on Ohio State winning around 28-17, but Michigan’s run game could keep it close.

What does a Michigan win mean for the Big Ten championship race?

If Michigan beats Ohio State, it’s their golden ticket to the Big Ten championship game. The stakes could not be higher for the Wolverines, who know that this game is the last hurdle standing between them and a shot at the conference title. A Michigan win ties them and Ohio State in conference losses. Normally, this would complicate things, but the head-to-head tiebreaker rule is what switches the tables. Since Michigan beat Ohio State in this scenario, they hold the edge and get the nod to advance to the Big Ten championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, the Buckeyes have dominated much of the Big Ten in recent years, but Michigan has owned the last four games against Ohio State. Thus, the confidence is real. However, it’s not a solo mission.

Michigan also needs Oregon to lose to Washington to keep the path clear. There would have been another way if Indiana had lost against Purdue. But Curt Cignetti’s team took care of that yesterday, and they are already there in the championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How would Michigan be affected in the college football playoff rankings?

Michigan (9-2) is currently outside the top 12, which is the field for the expanded CFP. Their playoff hopes basically come down to today’s regular-season finale against undefeated, No. 1 Ohio State. If they pull off the win, they’ll get a big bump in the rankings and a real shot at snagging an at-large CFP spot.

Michigan’s playoff probability jumps up based on a win against Ohio State, with ESPN giving them about a 40% chance of making the field at 10-2. And guess what? If they are successful in pulling this upset, the Wolverines sincerely snatch Notre Dame’s shaky playoff spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame currently sits at No.9 ahead of Miami. Notre Dame’s losses have been against ranked teams, while Miami lost to unranked opponents. But if Michigan beats Ohio State, that changes the whole game. That win would be arguably the best of the season for any team, and the committee loves statement wins like that. Michigan’s two losses came on the road against ranked teams Oklahoma and USC, which look solid compared to others. It would boost Michigan’s strength of schedule and clean up its record in the eyes of the committee.

What happens to Ohio State’s season if it loses to Michigan?

If Ohio State loses to Michigan, its path to the Big Ten title game would slam shut, assuming Indiana continues its winning streak. That loss would knock Ohio State out of the B1G race because Michigan would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. But even without the Big Ten title shot, Ohio State’s playoff chances wouldn’t disappear. With just one loss on their record, the Buckeyes are still in a strong spot for an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State’s season has been dominant, with an offense averaging 37.9 points a game. Plus, Matt Patricia’s unit allows just 7.6 points per contest. Their only loss would be that heartbreak at the hands of Michigan.

How a Michigan victory impacts ‘The Game’ rivalry history

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is commonly referred to as “The Game.” Michigan dominated the early years, winning the first game 34-0 and maintaining its strong position for decades. Over time, Ohio State fought back, fueled by legendary coaches like Woody Hayes, sparking one of the most intense and storied rivalry sagas in sports. However, things were never in the Buckeyes’ favour under Ryan Day.

Michigan has won the last four matchups against Ohio State. A Wolverines win would extend that streak to five, rewriting nearly a century of history and delivering another crushing blow to Ohio State’s dominance.