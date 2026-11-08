Ohio State vs. Oregon: Fight Breaks Out, Fans Leave in Third Quarter, Jeremiah Smith Frustrated With Staff, Dan Lanning Trolls

Ohio State’s 14-point lead at the Horseshoe became a cautionary tale in the third quarter. What began as a dominant start against Oregon quickly spiraled into a nightmare, sending fans packing early and leaving the Buckeyes searching for answers.

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The No. 12 Buckeyes suffered a 41-28 defeat to the No. 23 Ducks, turning what initially looked like a promising afternoon into another damaging setback. And the reaction inside Ohio Stadium told its own story. Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus captured the unusual sight in a video shared on X. Her reaction was brief but said plenty: “Wow Ohio Stadium very empty.”

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That is not something the Buckeye Nation usually wants to see at home, especially against a major opponent. There was little warning during the opening quarter. Ohio State looked comfortable, moving the ball effectively while Oregon struggled to find an answer. The Buckeyes finished the first 15 minutes with a 14-0 advantage, and the Ducks appeared to be heading toward a long afternoon.

Dan Lanning had some tricks up his sleeve, though. Oregon finally got on the board with a field goal early in the second quarter. The defense kept the Buckeyes scoreless through the period. Then came the play that changed the mood. Oregon adjusted its coverage after the first quarter, dropping extra help over the top to blanket Jeremiah Smith and forcing Ohio State into predictable runs that stalled.

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Imago Image Credits: IMAGO

With just over three minutes remaining before halftime, Oregon faced what looked like an obvious punting situation. The Ducks had managed almost nothing on the possession, and Ohio State had every reason to expect the ball back. But then, Dan Lanning rolled the dice.

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Edge rusher Teitum Tuioti threw a jump pass to Matayo Uiagalelei. The fellow DL cleared a defender with a hurdle and picked up 30 yards for a crucial first down. Oregon’s offense returned and found the end zone. The Ducks weren’t finished, either.

Freshman safety Devin Jackson came up with a toe-tap interception near midfield, giving Oregon another opportunity before halftime. The next score was even more surprising. TE Jamari Johnson found the end zone on a rushing play, completing a remarkable turnaround. Oregon went into the locker room leading 17-14 after trailing by two touchdowns.

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The second-half collapse only made things worse for the home crowd. Oregon stretched its advantage to 31-14 in the third quarter before pushing it to 38-14 early in the fourth. Fans weren’t waiting around for the final whistle. As the Ducks kept pulling away, more empty seats appeared around the stadium.

Jeremiah Smith wasn’t hiding his frustration, either. After hauling in a short pass from Luke Fahey on the final snap of the third quarter, he turned toward the Ohio State sideline and let the coaches hear about it. It was an understandable reaction given how little involvement he had enjoyed after a productive opening quarter.

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Jeremiah Smith caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, but his 32-yard reception in the first quarter had been followed by a lengthy stretch without another catch. There was more trouble in the fourth quarter, too.

After Oregon extended its lead to 38-14, Ohio State DB Jermaine Mathews Jr. got into a verbal exchange near the Ducks’ sideline. The confrontation quickly escalated into a multi-player scuffle, forcing officials and members of both coaching staffs to intervene.

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Dan Lanning wasn’t interested in calming the moment with words. The Ducks were doing their talking on the field. So he pointed toward the scoreboard, delivering a pretty straightforward message, trolling the Buckeyes.

The 41-28 loss drops Ohio State to 6-3 and leaves its College Football Playoff hopes in serious trouble. For a program accustomed to controlling games at Ohio Stadium, this was a rough afternoon on several fronts.