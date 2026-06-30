Ohio State Warned About 76-Year College Football Curse Stemming From Preseason Data

Being ranked No. 1 before a season even begins sounds like the perfect place to be. History, however, tells a different story and Greg McElroy is digging it up. The former Alabama QB, who guided Nick Saban’s Tide to the 2009 national championship, believes Ohio State deserves to open the season atop the polls. But he also thinks the Buckeyes should be careful what they wish for because wearing the preseason crown has become one of the toughest burdens in the sport.

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“The crown is a curse,” Greg McElroy said on Always College Football. “One wire-to-wire national champion in 76 years. Two pre-season number ones standing at the end of this century in this entire century. We’ve had three straight preseason No. 1 teams that didn’t even make the playoffs… I think Ohio State should start number one… Ohio State currently wears the preseason crown, but history says they should be a little bit terrified of it. So, bet on defense, fade the coronation. We’ll see who’s standing in January.”

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Greg McElroy wasn’t questioning Ohio State’s talent. In fact, he called the Buckeyes the nation’s best roster, even while noting they left something to be desired in late-game situations last season. But his point was much bigger than Ryan Day’s team as he’s talking about the weight that comes with being everyone’s preseason favorite.

A “wire-to-wire” champion is a team that starts the season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll and never gives up that spot until the final rankings are released. Since preseason rankings began in 1950, only eight teams have managed the feat – Tennessee (1951), Michigan State (1952), Oklahoma (1956, 1974, 1975 and 1985), Alabama (1978) and Florida State (1999). Before preseason polls officially began in 1950, Notre Dame in 1943 and Army in 1945 stayed at No. 1 from the first rankings to the last

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Imago April 18, 2026, Columbus, Ohio, USA: Ohio State defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin 95 and Ohio State defensive end Nate Riegle 56 celebrate after a tackle during the spring game between the Ohio State Buckeyes Scarlet and Ohio State Buckeyes Gray teams at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus USA – ZUMAs304 20260418_zaf_s304_047 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

That’s why Greg McElroy believes being the preseason No. 1 team comes with a warning. Over the years, plenty of talented teams have started the season as the favorite but failed to finish on top. In recent seasons, that pattern has become even more common.

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The last three preseason No. 1 teams all failed to reach the playoffs, with Texas serving as the latest example. The Longhorns opened last season atop the major polls but finished 9-3 after early losses derailed their playoff hopes. Ohio State now inherits that same spotlight.

Can Ohio State remain on the top through 2026?

Ohio State remains the consensus preseason No. 1, with QB Julian Sayin returning alongside star WR Jeremiah Smith. ESPN’s SP+ rankings also place the Buckeyes first nationally, and most sportsbooks have Ryan Day’s team as the favorite to win the national championship. The talent is easy to see. The challenge is proving they can live up to the expectations.

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Ohio State also faces one of the country’s toughest schedules, including road trips to Texas, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and USC. Every team on their schedule will be eager to knock off the nation’s top-ranked program. That means the Buckeyes are unlikely to get an easy game, with opponents bringing their best every single week.

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That’s the point Greg McElroy was making. He believes Ohio State has earned the No. 1 ranking, but staying there is a completely different challenge. The Buckeyes have the talent to win a national championship. Now they have to prove they can handle the pressure that comes with being everyone’s team to beat.