Ohio State WR Transfer Ruled Out for Season, Head Coach Makes Surgery Announcement

Notre Dame’s big offseason addition at wide receiver from Ohio State was supposed to give CJ Carr another lethal target on the outside. Instead, Quincy Porter has spent his entire time in South Bend watching from the sidelines. Now, any hope of him stepping onto the field this fall is officially gone. Head coach Marcus Freeman dropped the painful news during his Monday press conference, pausing the momentum of a program riding high on a four-game winning streak.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announces Quincy Porter will undergo season-ending surgery,” Pete Nakos reported via an X post. “The Ohio State transfer did not play this season because of injury.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Porter was injured even before he entered South Bend. He had surgery on his left patellar tendon back in January, right around the time he entered the transfer portal. That recovery period kept him out of Notre Dame’s spring practice, but he showed up in fall camp showing progress. However, his return was short-lived, as he required a follow-up procedure in August that Freeman hoped would be the final step to getting him ready for the season.

A flare-up over the weekend led to another MRI, and he had to undergo a third surgery, which ruled him out of the season opener against Wisconsin and has since kept him out of every game. Freeman expressed frustration about the setback for a player who has done everything right.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Instagram

A patellar tendon tear is one of the toughest injuries for a fast receiver to bounce back from. It connects your kneecap to your shinbone, meaning every sprint, sudden cut, and jump depends on it. Normal recovery takes anywhere from six to twelve months, but three surgeries in less than a year points to chronic knee instability.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a big guy like Porter who relies on explosive vertical jumps, taking a full step back to heal properly is the only realistic way to save his career.

“I wanted to start with, obviously, tough news for Quincy,” Freeman said during the Monday press conference, according to the Associated Press. “He came to Notre Dame post-patellar surgery, and it was a pretty long, tough healing process.

ADVERTISEMENT

About a month ago, he had another procedure that we thought was going to be the last thing he needed to get him back to game-ready, and he was getting really close and had a flare-up. Then, ultimately, he had an MRI this weekend, and the doctors decided that he’ll have to have season-ending surgery to get his patellar where it needs to go.”

Before this setback, Porter entered the season as one of the most highly regarded players at this position. He came out of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey as a five-star recruit, the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 22 overall player in the 2025 class. Porter picked Ohio State over offers from Alabama, Michigan, and Oklahoma, playing behind Jeremah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Brandon Inniss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back, Porter’s recurring knee trouble shows a clear pattern of physical setbacks that started during his time in Columbus. He logged just 58 snaps across five games as a Buckeye, missing crucial matchups like the Penn State game due to knee pain.

What looked like a temporary roadblock at Ohio State has turned into a persistent knee issue at Notre Dame, proving that his struggles are less about bad luck and more about an ongoing fight with chronic joint fragility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame needed size on the boundary, and at 6-foot-4, Porter has the exact physical tools, catch radius, and vertical ability that teams require at the receiver. He was expected to step in as a starter opposite Jordan Faison and give CJ Carr a solid red-zone target. But the Irish were forced to plan around him due to his health status.

While freshman Micah Gilbert has filled the void brilliantly, with 334 receiving yards and 15 catches for two touchdowns, to help Notre Dame start 4-0, losing Porter still shrinks the team’s margin for error. As the Fighting Irish push for a spot in the College Football Playoff, going through a long season without their top big-bodied receiver tests their depth chart big time.

If another starter gets dinged up during tough late-season matchups, Notre Dame will severely miss the red-zone threat Porter was brought in to provide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though neither the depth concerns nor Porter’s injury have impacted the Fighting Irish so far this season, Notre Dame can expect Porter to return in 2027 as he sits out the remainder of the season. He still has three years of eligibility left, so this wouldn’t be a career-altering blow to the wideout who entered Notre Dame with huge expectations.

Freeman remains optimistic despite another setback

Freeman was all praise for the young wideout, lauding him for handling a tough and frustrating year that was spent in recovery and multiple surgeries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a great young man that has really done everything right, and he’s got another setback,” Freeman said, according to the Associated Press. “But his mind is in the right place, so he’ll be back at some point before we know it.”

Now, Notre Dame turns its attention to North Carolina this Saturday as it tries to keep its unbeaten run intact, with Gilbert, Faison and Jaden Greathouse leading the receiving corps. As for Porter, his road shifted toward recovery and making his debut count when 2027 rolls around.