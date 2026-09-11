Ohio State Wins Fans Back With Bold Texas Decision After Taking Heat for LeBron James Move: “This So Hard”

Ohio State did not need to say much this time. It just needed to make people feel something. After last week’s LeBron James-narrated trailer split Buckeye fans, the school went in a very different direction ahead of its massive trip to Texas. The result was “The Trailer 02: Legacy,” and this one found a much warmer reception.

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This time, the voice belongs to Ohio State LBs coach James Laurinaitis. His delivery sets the tone immediately.

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“Do you have what it takes?” he asked. “In the dark? Under the lights? To leave something behind? Or to take something for the long road? Who will they sit for?”

Then Johnny Cash takes over. The trailer uses Cash’s version of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” and the combination gives the video a completely different feel. It is heavier and rougher, and fans noticed.

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“This so hard it makes me wanna punch my pillow for being soft,” one fan posted.

This game doesn’t need much selling. No. 1 Ohio State heads to Austin on Saturday night to meet No. 5 Texas at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Both teams are 1-0 after blowout victories, but neither has faced anything close to this test yet. The Buckeyes destroyed Ball State 56-3 in their opener. The Longhorns answered with a 59-7 demolition of Texas State. Now the real season starts.

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Julian Sayin will get his first road start in Austin after helping Ohio State beat Texas 14-7 last season. This time, the noise will be different, and so will the pressure. Texas remembers what happened before that. The Buckeyes beat the Longhorns in the 2024 CFP semifinal and again last season. Last year, Arch Manning struggled badly against Ohio State, finishing with 170 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception. So he has his own score to settle.

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So yes, there is history, revenge, and playoff positioning here. And now Texas gets the one thing it did not have in Columbus last year. Home-field advantage. Against that backdrop, Ohio State’s trailer suddenly feels like a pretty good fit.

Drop a team into a hostile 100,000-seat stadium in Austin against a Texas team out for blood, and glossy Hollywood polish simply will not cut it. The timing of this trailer was no accident. Ohio State knew they were walking straight into a hornet’s nest with Arch Manning hunting revenge, so they needed a track that felt less like a flashy commercial and more like a heavy war march.

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By leaning on Cash’s dark acoustic beat and Laurinaitis’s gritty voice right before heading into enemy territory, the media team gave Buckeye Nation the exact psychological armor required for a brutal road test.

The reaction was a pretty sharp contrast to the noise surrounding last week’s opener trailer. “1000000x better when this jacka– @KingJames isn’t narrating,” one fan commented.

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Ohio State had gone big with James LeBron, Metallica, and “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” but some fans complained that the music overwhelmed the narration. Others simply did not want James attached to the project. “Admin in his bag with these hype vids this year🔥🔥🔥” another posted.

Another fan was much more forgiving of the new direction, writing, “50x better than last week. Thank you for your service.”

Then came the comments that made it clear the trailer had done its job. “God damn admin, fire me the fuck up,” one fan wrote.

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And one more summed up the soundtrack choices, saying, “Song choices so far going craaaazy 🔥”

The Buckeyes still have to play the game, of course. A trailer cannot block Arch Manning or cover Jeremiah Smith. But Ohio State appears to have found something with “Legacy.” And judging by the reaction, they may have finally found the right formula.