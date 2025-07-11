Ohio State WR Carnell Tate’s Draft Fate Could Mirror $115M NFL Star, Says Former GM

Ohio State’s 2025 campaign is easily one of the most hyped this year. They clinched the Natty last season and are all fired up to recreate that feat. One of the most talked-about elements of Ryan Day’s squad is undoubtedly his elite WR room. It’s a unit that receives a gold-standard status almost every year now. Jeremiah Smith’s inclusion alone makes the WR room a formidable unit. However, he isn’t going to carry the job of the whole corps. He will have the support of Carnell Tate on the field, who will likely receive a promotion on the roster this season. Tate’s draft arc could be a repeat of a particular NFL WR, who had a stellar season in his debut.

Smith had the support of Emeka Egbuka last season, who is now in the NFL. Egbuka was Brian Hartline’s 5 WR to go as a Round 1 pick in the draft. This is a feat the now-OC will most likely see in the next draft as well. However, Egbuka’s departure now paves the way for Carnell Tate. He was the No. 3 receiver in the depth chart last year and was part of the powerful OSU trio of receivers that became the talking point of the team. Now taking on after Egbuka, Tate can be a surprise element this upcoming season. Former Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon says Tate could also go as an early-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Tate, as a third receiver, managed to have 52 receptions for 733 yards and 4 TDs. It is this capability that Carthon thinks will make him a lucrative pick in the draft. He said in a July 9 episode of CBS Sports’ With The First Pick, “It’s known that he was the third receiver on this team. But when you look at the totality of that offense, he was the fifth option behind the two backs as well. And so for him to have that type of production as a fifth option/No. 3 receiver, I think the ceiling is definitely pointing up for him there at Ohio State.” Now that Tate will have more responsibility alongside Smith, Carthon is of the opinion that the WR will display more of his skills.

“He’s going to be the No. 2 opposite of J.J. Smith. And when you can imagine the type of coverage that’s going to be rolled over there this year, he’s going to see a lot of one-on-one matchups. He gave me the feel of a Day 2, Tee Higgins-type pick, where he’s just going to show up, and he’s going to make plays. And you’re going to look and say, ‘Wow, this guy put up some numbers,” Carthon added.

Higgins went as the 33 pick in the 2020 draft. And in his debut season, he tied with Cris Collinsworth’s record (1981) for the most catches by a rookie receiver, with 67. Tee Higgins signed a contract worth $115 million with the Bengals this year, hauling in 330 catches for 4,595 yards and 34 TDs so far. With Jeremiah Smith still headlining the receivers showcase this season, Tate will not have a lot of the limelight behind the star WR. But he is one player expected to have an impactful season this year, leaving behind his underdog status for good.

Expectations for Carnell Tate this season

Tate, at the time of his recruitment, was the No. 10 WR in the class, per 247Sports. However, he played behind the leading receivers in the room for two seasons. Now being among the few leaders in the OSU team along with Smith, Tate is going to set an example at No. 2. ESPN picked Tate in its list of sleeper hits for the 2025 season. “With Egbuka gone to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tate is set to play an ever bigger role for the Buckeyes as a junior. He could easily surpass the 52 receptions and 733 receiving yards he had last season, and he should be a valuable wingman to Smith in yet another talented Ohio State receiving corps,” Jake Trotter wrote of his expectations for the receiver.

Tate might pitch in 1000 yards this season and have a repeat of his memorable performance at Northwestern. It was a homecoming game for him as well, being a native of Chicago. Tate shone in that game with 4 receptions for 52 yards and 2 TDs. He scored his career high of 102 yards against Nebraska last season. Tate might have to fight off Brandon Inniss for the No. 2 spot, but he has a better record compared to Inniss. The Buckeyes’ receiver room will no doubt repeat its great performance this season. But Carnell Tate will have a bigger role in it than last year.

Tate comes from a system that has produced the most lucrative NFL WRs in the past few years. Naturally, he will be a WR who will be on the lookout lists for scouts this season, being part of a unit of such capability. Brian Hartline’s promotion as OC stands to benefit Tate even more. How far will he go as OSU’s No. 2 receiver?