Carnell Tate‘s 2025 season is a tale of triumph over loss. He has become one of the best players in Ryan Day‘s offense. His stock as a wide receiver is growing with each game as he celebrates one touchdown after another. Yet behind those eye-catching plays is a tragic story of a son losing his mother.

It was all laid bare in a tweet by the official handle of the Big Noon Kickoff. The tweet read, ““She always wanted me to chase my dreams, I’m doing exactly that.” Tom Rinaldi tells the story of @OhioStateFB WR @carnelltate_, and how his mom inspires him to continue doing what he loves.” It also featured an excerpt from the Big Noon Kickoff, showing Tom Rinaldi discussing the loss Carnell Tate suffered when his mother passed away. The video told the story of Ashley Griggs and served as an emotional memoir for the woman behind Carnell’s strength and resilience.

The video started with Tate talking about the neighborhood he grew up in. “I grew up on the west side of Chicago, the Garfield Park area. It was just drugs, gangs, violence. It was just all those three things that made it rough.” And sadly, that is the place where he lost his mother in a drive-by shooting. It all happened as she was leaving a school reunion. He talked about the day and his last conversation with his mother. “We both said I love you, hung up, and then we just went on about our nights.” It’s just so hard to even imagine what he would have felt when the news came out.

Carnell and his mother shared a very close bond. “I was able to talk to her like she was my sister. Also, be able to communicate with her like she were my mom. Whether I needed a helping hand, advice. Or I just needed someone to cry to, she was always there for me.” This is the kind of relationship they shared. He didn’t just lose his mother, but lost a sister, friend, and, most of all, the biggest supporter in his life.

Although he wasn’t alone. His brothers at Ohio State were there for him, supporting him throughout. His teammate Brandon Innis reminisced, saying, “The first thing I said to him was, I’m here for you, whatever you need, always, forever. And no matter what, I’ve got your back, and I love you.” This helped him find a little solace among his Buckeyes.

At the time of the incident, he was committed to Ohio State. He played in all 13 games and started the Cotton Bowl. He played through all the heartbreak and grief, showcasing immense character. Even though the season wasn’t extraordinary, he ended it with decent numbers. Recording 18 receptions for 264 yards and one touchdown.

But in 2025, Carnell Tate has grown into the kind of young man his mother would be proud of. This season has been great for him. He is even being scouted by NFL teams. Most recently, he played a key role in Ohio State’s commanding victory over Penn State.

Terry Smith Fails as Ohio State Exposes Penn State’s Offensive Struggles

No. 1 Ohio State rolled past Penn State 38–14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, thanks to a second-half explosion led by quarterback Julian Sayin. The freshman phenom was brilliantly supported by the dynamic wide receiver duo of Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, while Matt Patricia’s defense completely shut down the Nittany Lions for the final three quarters.

At halftime, the Buckeyes held a narrow 17–14 lead, but Patricia’s defensive adjustments turned the tide as Penn State failed to score a single point in the second half. Sayin was near flawless, completing 20 of 23 passes (86.9%) for 316 yards and four touchdowns. His chemistry with Tate and Smith was lethal. Tate hauled in five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, while Smith added six receptions for 123 yards and two scores.

Ohio State’s defense delivered a clinical performance, as they recorded 7 tackles for loss while shutting down KeyTron Allen. PSU couldn’t score a single point in the second half and struggled to cope with the pressure exerted on their backup quarterback, Ethan Grunkemeyer. Sacking him four times for a combined 39 yards in losses and forcing him into an interception as he struggled to find rhythm. Linebacker Arvell Reese anchored the defense front with 12 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. Defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. complemented Reese with 2.5 tackles for loss of his own, while safety Caleb Downs recorded an interception.

Terry Smith’s hopes of turning things around were shattered. And any hopes of salvaging bowl eligibility finished. The victory extended Ohio State’s dominance over Penn State while extending its unbeaten run. As Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) continues its march toward the College Football Playoff undefeated. While simultaneously exposing Penn State’s offensive challenges that even Terry Smith’s tactical adjustments couldn’t overcome.