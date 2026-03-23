Ohio State WR Who Hid Behind Jeremiah Smith & Carnell Tate Handed Ultimatum

At a program as loaded as Ohio State, even five-star recruits have to wait their turn. For wide receiver Brandon Inniss, that meant that he had to be a rotational piece when Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith were dismantling opposing defenses. However, his wait is officially over.

Inniss is now entering his senior year. And there’s growing chatter about whether he can play his part to see Ohio State claim the title this year. As a five-star recruit, there’s a growing expectation for him after a decent performance throughout his junior year.

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“I think Brandon Inniss needs to level up. The good news is he’s fully capable of leveling up. He is the next in a long string of legit five-star talent they’ve had at receiver. But sometimes, you got to wait your turn at Ohio State. Well, this is the moment. 2026 is the year that, if he is what many people, including me, think he is, production will ramp up. It’ll scale up,” Josh Pate said on his Josh Pate’s College Football Show.

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“Across from Jeremiah Smith, perfect runway for him. Perfect situation. It’s not a first-year quarterback there anymore. He had 271 receiving yards last year. There’s no reason he can’t triple that minimum this year. And if they’re going to be ultimately what they need to be in that room, it’ll be because of him. If Jeremiah Smith ultimately becomes the, well, he already is. He’s not becoming anything. But if this year he continues an upward trajectory, it’ll be because guys like Brandon Inniss did their job. Sometimes it takes until the senior year. That’s okay when you’re as loaded as they are.”

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The gap Inniss must close is stark: while he managed 271 receiving yards last season, his counterpart Jeremiah Smith exploded for 1,243 yards and 13 touchdowns, underscoring the need for a legitimate second threat in the passing game after Carnell Tate’s departure to the pros.

The projected WR depth chart for Ohio State has Jeremiah Smith as the X, while UTSA transfer Devin McCuin is expected to line up in the Z position. That leaves Brandon Inniss as a slot wide receiver. And that’s not all. LSU transfer Kyle Parker followed Coach Hankton to Columbus from Baton Rouge, and he’s expected to be a key rotational piece.

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Moreover, there’s genuine excitement around Chris Henry Jr., who was the first commit for the Buckeyes’ 2026 class back in 2023. However, after Hartline was hired by the Bulls, that commitment turned into a chaotic flip-watch. But Ryan Day managed to land him at Columbus.

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The signs are there

Coming out of American Heritage High School, Inniss was the no. 3 wide receiver in his recruiting class. While he didn’t see much production in his freshman year, Inniss made some memorable plays during the Buckeyes’ national championship-winning season. His clutch 21-yard touchdown catch against the Lions helped Ohio State win a tight 20-13 game during the regular season. But the WR room had the likes of Smith, Tate, and Emeka Egbuka.

Once Egbuka left, Inniss further saw an increase in his production. In the 2026 season, he’ll get a bigger role to add to Ohio State’s existing status as a WR-U. With Brian Hartline moving to USF, the WR room will now be led by Cortez Hankton.

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And there are signs that Ryan Day is likely to increase his role. Inniss was recently named an “Iron Buckeye” for his performance in winter workouts.