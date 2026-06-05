Ohio State’s Associate Vice President With Roots to Archie Griffin, Leaves Program for Athletic Director Job

It’s often those people behind the scenes that make everything run smoothly. Ohio State is about to lose one of them. Kevin Griffin wasn’t the face of the Buckeyes. But for years, he helped them make money and build partnerships as the school’s associate vice president and associate AD for business strategy. Now, he’s getting the top job.

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After two months of searching for a replacement for Scott Barnes, Oregon State President Jayathi Murthy finally found his answer. Bucknuts 247 reported on June 4 that the Beavers have hired Kevin Griffin as its next athletic director. He’ll take office starting on July 6. This is a major hire for more than one reason.

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First, Kevin Griffin arrives with deep Ohio State roots. He was a four-year letter winner for the Buckeyes from 1995 to 1998 and served as special teams captain during his senior season. Football is part of his family story as well as he’s the nephew of Buckeye legends Archie Griffin and Ray Griffin. Archie, of course, remains the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner in college football history.

And while Kevin Griffin never became the household name his uncle was, he built a resume that made him one of the most respected business minds in sports administration. That’s why Oregon State came calling as they’re about to step into one of the most important periods in school history. The new Pac-12 officially launches July 1 and the Beavers needed an administrator who can also be a problem solver.

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“By appointing a leader with a track record in business strategy, revenue generation and marketing, I am positioning Oregon State Athletics for the future as an innovative national leader, aggressively and proactively adapting to the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics,” Jayathi Murthy said.

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That’s a glowing endorsement that comes with high expectations and pressure for Kevin Griffin. At Ohio State, his primary responsibility was helping create and maximize revenue opportunities across the university and athletic department. He played a major role in business development, licensing, partnerships, and NIL-related initiatives.

“Kevin Griffin is a changemaker with a clear vision for OSU’s athletics programs,” Murthy added. “As a former student-athlete himself, he is passionate about ensuring that today’s student-athletes have the resources and support to win at the highest levels of competition. I am thrilled to welcome him to Oregon State University and Beaver Nation.”

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The excitement is understandable. In Columbus, Kevin Griffin also helped oversee Ohio State’s trademark and licensing program, one of the most valuable branding operations in college athletics. Earlier this year, the Buckeyes extended its long-term partnership with Learfield, a deal that included sponsorship opportunities and NIL support for student-athletes. He was heavily involved in that side of the operation. And that’s where his hire becomes interesting.

Oregon State has struggled to find consistency in the NIL era. People criticized the school’s partnership with Blueprint Sports which later came to an end. That’s why, they wanted someone like Kevin Griffin who knows how to handle business.

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From Buckeye player to sports business executive

Long before returning to Ohio State in 2022, Kevin Griffin built his career across several major sports organizations. He worked in high school athletics administration before spending nearly a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. He later held executive roles with the Cleveland Browns, marketing agency Adcom, and Major League Soccer’s D.C. United.

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When Kevin Griffin returned to his alma mater, he became a key figure in Ohio State’s business operations. Those experiences helped establish him as one of the rising executives in college athletics and ultimately made him an attractive choice to lead Oregon State into its next chapter. Now he gets his biggest challenge yet and the opportunity represents a career milestone.

“Joining Oregon State University as vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics is a pinnacle moment for me,” he said. “The pride of Beaver Nation is legendary. My immediate priority is to support our student-athletes at the highest level, empower our incredible coaching staff and engage with the passionate fans and partners who fuel our success. Together, we will honor the proud legacy of Oregon State while aggressively charting a bold path forward.”

It’s a bold statement, but if Kevin Griffin can bring even a fraction of Ohio State’s revenue-generation success to Corvallis, Oregon State may have landed one of the most important hires of its new Pac-12 era.