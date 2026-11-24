Ohio State’s season is hanging by a thread, but the Big Ten isn’t ready to pull the plug just yet. After a crushing 31-28 loss to Nebraska in Week 12, the Buckeyes (7-4 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) are staring at an improbable path to the conference championship.

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Normally, dropping three of your last four games means packing it in for a mid-tier bowl game and calling it a year.

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Yet, according to the official clinch scenarios just released by the Big Ten Conference, the Buckeyes are miraculously still alive in the hunt for Indianapolis. There is just one catch: they have zero control over their own destiny and need a borderline miracle involving eight specific game outcomes this weekend.

Let’s start with the most obvious piece of the puzzle, the only part Ohio State can actually handle on the field.

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On Saturday, November 28, the Buckeyes host archrival Michigan in Columbus for the annual installment of “The Game.” While neither team is cruising into this matchup with pristine records (Michigan sits at 6-5 overall), the stakes for Ohio State couldn’t be higher. A loss to the Wolverines instantly slams the door shut on their season.

A win, however, bumps Ohio State to a 6-3 conference record and keeps their microscopic championship pulse beating while fans immediately glue their eyes to every other scoreboard across the country.

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Once the Buckeyes take care of business against Michigan, they immediately become the biggest cheerleaders for three underdog programs.

According to the league’s official tiebreaker rules, Ohio State needs Maryland to upset Penn State, Rutgers to take down Michigan State, and Wisconsin to beat Minnesota. Why do games involving teams buried in the middle and bottom of the standings matter so much?

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Because ever since the Big Ten ditched divisions in 2024 after expanding to 18 teams, massive multi-team ties have become a statistical nightmare. If Ohio State ends up in a logjam for second place, these three seemingly random results are required to tilt the conference’s “record against common opponents” tiebreaker in the Buckeyes’ favor.

Of course, creating a tie for second place means the teams currently sitting ahead of Ohio State have to trip at the finish line. Right now, Indiana, Iowa, and Oregon are all sitting comfortably at 6-2 in Big Ten play. For Ohio State to sneak past them, all three of those squads must lose their final regular-season games.

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That means the Buckeyes need Nebraska to pull off a Black Friday upset over Iowa, Purdue to stun No. 8 Indiana, and Washington to knock off No. 13 Oregon. Considering Indiana and Oregon are heavy double-digit favorites and Iowa has beaten Nebraska in 10 of their last 11 meetings, hoping for all three to lose is basically asking for lightning to strike three times in 48 hours.

As if rooting for six other teams wasn’t stressful enough, there is still one massive rivalry game out on the West Coast that could ruin everything. Right now, No. 4 UCLA sits atop the Big Ten standings at 7-1, while No. 18 USC lurks right alongside Ohio State at 5-3.

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When the Bruins and Trojans clash in Los Angeles on Saturday, Ohio State desperately needs UCLA to win. If USC pulls off the upset, the Trojans will jump to 6-3 and crash the second-place party, creating a messy five-way tiebreaker that mathematically eliminates the Buckeyes.

So, add the Bruins to the list of teams Buckeye Nation has to root for this weekend.

To put into perspective just how narrow this path is, look at how much easier the road is for the other five contenders. UCLA has seven different ways to punch its ticket to Indianapolis, including a simple “win and you’re in” scenario. Oregon has eight distinct paths, Indiana has four, Iowa has five, and even USC has four different combinations that get them to the title game.

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Meanwhile, Ohio State has just one single, hyper-specific route: an eight-game parlay of pure chaos. Analytics models give the Buckeyes less than a 0.1% chance of actually seeing all eight dominoes fall their way, making it one of the longest shots in recent college football memory.

Long shot!?

What makes this wild scenario even more intriguing is what happens if the miracle actually occurs. Because the Big Ten’s top teams beat up on each other all season, the conference is facing the very real possibility of only sending one team to the College Football Playoff.

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With four losses already on their résumé, Ohio State has zero chance of earning an at-large playoff bid. However, the winner of the December 5 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium receives an automatic bid to the playoff.

That means if Ohio State survives this eight-game gauntlet and wins in Indianapolis, they would crash the College Football Playoff as a four-loss conference champion.

Even more historic is the fact that 2026 marks the final edition of the Big Ten Championship Game before the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams next year and renders conference title games obsolete.

Out of the nine Big Ten matchups scheduled for the final weekend of the regular season, only the Illinois-Northwestern game has zero impact on Ohio State’s fate. Buckeye fans might want to stock up on snacks, charge their phones, and keep multiple screens running all Friday and Saturday because watching a 0.1% miracle play out in real time is what college football is all about at the end of the day.