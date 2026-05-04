Ohio State’s Biggest Injury Concern to Directly Affect Julian Sayin: Report

Ohio State football is going into the 2026 season with a lot of changes. The team has brought in 51 new players, which is the most that head coach Ryan Day has had since he took over the program back in 2019. Many players left early for the NFL Draft, and others entered the transfer portal. Needless to say, the roster looks very different compared to last season. Despite bringing in so many players, their anticipated 2016 season, and Julian Sayin’s Heisman campaign, might collapse if one department doesn’t stay healthy.

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During spring practice, Ryan Day and his coaching staff worked hard to understand what kind of team they have. They needed to figure out which positions are strong and which ones they can work on in the summer practice. By the time the Spring Game ended, they had a clearer picture, but there are still questions.

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One position that looks strong is wide receiver. The Buckeyes have WRs for days, all thanks to Jeremiah Smith. However, there’s some tension that the Buckeyes finished the spring without a clear WR2. Brandon Inniss’ said to be the next Carnell Tate.

If he, Chris Henry Jr., or neither of the transfer WRs fails to reciprocate, that could become an issue in big games when DBs double-cover Jeremiah Smith. However, knowing that the Buckeyes’ WR department always pulls through, they can take a breather for now.

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Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin 10 warming up after halftime of the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_564 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

The biggest concern for Julian Sayin’s Heisman-anticipated campaign right now is the offensive line. During the Spring Game, two starting linemen, Austin Siereveld and Phillip Daniels, did not play.

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Without them, the offensive line struggled a lot. Ian Carter handled his business against the first-team defensive line at LT. However, Lowe Carter struggled badly at right tackle against the first-team reps. He gave up three sacks, including two in a row to Kenyatta Jackson Jr.. Then again, he’s just coming off a freshman season; there’s only so much he could do against the first team. This showed that the team does not have much depth on the line.

Because of the weak blocking, especially on the right side, quarterback Julian Sayin was under pressure almost every play. The former nation’s No. 1 QB did not have enough time to throw the ball. In a way, it helped Sayin because of the constant blitz and pressure on pretty much every play, as he could express his inner C.J. Stroud pocket-escape ability. However, it’s not feasible in the playoffs.

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The offensive line also has another issue to deal with. Tegra Tshabola left the team and transferred to Kentucky, so Ohio State needs to replace him. The guard positions are still not fully decided, and Joshua Padilla is still injured. Usually, the Buckeyes have their guards sorted out first, unlike this offseason.

Mind you, the Buckeyes have one of the most diabolical schedules in the country, especially in the Big Ten. If the offensive line struggles or players get hurt in 2026, Julian Sayin will be just another Garrett Nussmeier, apparently.

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The return date for injured linemen

The positive news for the Buckeyes is that none of the spring injuries are considered long-term. According to coach Ryan Day, the key starters who missed the spring or the Spring Game are expected to be full participants for summer workouts.

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Austin Siereveld (LT/RG): The returning starter missed the final weeks of spring practice, including the Spring Game, after undergoing a “minor procedure.” He was seen on crutches during the Spring Game. The coach expects him back by June. The popular consensus is that if Ian Moore improves in summer camp, he’d stick to LT, and Siereveld would play RG.

Phillip Daniels (RT): Like Siereveld, Daniels underwent a minor procedure and was sidelined for the remainder of the spring. He is expected to return for a full summer of conditioning.

Joshua Padilla (C/RG): There isn’t any clear date for his return so far. He’s still rehabbing from his injury. Maybe that’s why the Buckeyes are a bit stressed about the center position.

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Jake Cook (LG): Missed most of the spring due to injury but is expected to recover in time for preseason camp.

Ryan Day confirmed that the entire unit should be mostly healthy and ready to go by the time fall camp opens in August.