Ohio State’s 5-Star Commit Makes Future Stance Clear to Ryan Day After Losing $100K

In the era of NIL and the transfer portal, where loyalty comes at a price, Ohio State’s 5-star commit is proving it wrong. Despite coaching changes and programs with significant NIL resources coming in for Buckeyes’ WR Jamier Brown, he remained loyal, even if he lost some money.

“It’s been good because, one, I’m just showing him that I’m still committed, showing that I’m still all in,” WR Jamier Brown said on The Fan podcast. “He knows that, and he just tells me how important I am to him and that he can’t wait for me to get up there. So it’s just been great.”

Moreover, Hartline’s leaving Ohio State to become the head coach at South Florida flipped the script. That was a breaking point for Brown, but despite that, his relationship with Ryan Day kept him from leaving.

Brown is taking every step to build a strong relationship with the Ohio State staff. During his January visit to the Bucks, he spent time with new wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton. He even joined his fellow 2027 targets, Eric McFarland and Monshun Sales, to learn how the system works and what it has in store for him. He also expressed some concerns about his relationship with Hankton, highlighting how different it is from his connection with Hartline.

“He was just showing us his way of coaching, how quickly he gets stuff changed,” Brown said. “In some ways it’s similar to me and Coach Hartline, but our conversations are just way different. We have a more understanding of different things. But our conversations are good, and I’m just excited to build more with him.”

Further demonstrating his commitment to Ohio State is that Brown isn’t chasing NIL money or even entertaining flip rumors. He plans to attend Bucks spring practice in March and will focus on refining his skills in reading defenses. Teams like Oregon, Miami, and Indiana were interested in him and could have easily given him a big paycheck, but all Brown is focusing on is his development.

Brown’s on-field production speaks for itself; his 1,035 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024 showcase his dominance, while his 6.75-second 60-meter dash time proves he has the elite speed to match.

Even after a legal battle cost him a potential $100,000 in NIL earnings, Ohio State 5-star commit Jamier Brown made it clear his loyalty to Ryan Day remains unshaken.

Legal push for NIL rights comes up short

Jamier Brown made headlines by challenging Ohio’s high school NIL restrictions, filing a lawsuit against the Ohio State High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) for high school players. The lawsuit claimed that Brown could earn more than $100k from NIL deals, but he eventually lost it. His attorney, Luke Fedlam, explained the entire scenario.

“There are 44 other states and the District of Columbia that allow for high school student athletes to earn compensation from name, image, and likeness,” Fedlam said. “Jamier and his family recognize the elite talent that he is and the opportunities that come with that. And for this opportunity to be able to challenge the Ohio High School Athletic Association and their prohibition on NIL compensation, it’s the right time.”

Brown’s focus on his future in Columbus is clear, but his path wasn’t without conflict. In fact, his commitment to maximizing his value led him to challenge the state’s NIL rules in court before he even stepped on campus.

In October, the court issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s ban. Later in November, the OHSAA held a vote in which 447 schools voted in favor, 121 against, and 246 abstained. Though the process drew significant criticism, giving NIL deals to seventh- and eighth-graders is unacceptable.

Having already challenged the system off the field, Brown’s arrival in Columbus is highly anticipated. He brings not only elite talent but a genuine willingness to fight for his value. It’s certainly a trait that gives you a picture of the modern college athlete.