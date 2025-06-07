Ohio State’s 4-Star Target With 18 Offers Makes Personal Admission as Cincinnati & Indiana Receive Major News

Ohio State’s recruiting machine is back in high gear. The Buckeyes are putting together a strong class for 2026, and they are not stopping. Ryan Day and his team already have 13 top players committed, with two 5-star talents. More players are expected to join after many official visits this June. But they are not just focused on 2026. Ohio State is already looking at players for 2027. One player they are watching is a strong 4-star offensive tackle who has 18 offers and is getting more attention.

Kalel Johnson, a Class of 2027 offensive lineman from Cincinnati Moeller, is already getting a lot of notice as he heads into his junior year. With 18 offers, he is one of the most sought-after players in the Midwest. If Johnson picks Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, he could form a trio on offense with fellow 2027 Ohio State commits, wide receiver Jamier Brown and quarterback Brady Edmunds. So, what are the chances he will end up at Ohio State? The 4-star standout recently said something personal that might give Buckeye fans hope.

On the June 6th episode of Bucknuts 247Sports, Kalel Johnson dropped a nugget that turned heads in Columbus. When asked what the Ohio State offer meant to him, he said, “It meant everything to me and my family. I mean, with Buckeyes—my grandpa went to Ohio State—so I’d be the second.” That kind of family tie runs deep and could swing momentum toward the Buckeyes. But make no mistake—this recruitment is far from over.

Kalel Johnson is a highly sought-after player, and big-name college programs are eager to sign him. Cincinnati, Kentucky, Purdue, Clemson, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Missouri are all trying to get him. So, the competition for this strong offensive lineman is just starting to get serious. When asked, “It’s a pretty busy few weeks here for you,” he replied, “That’s going to be a total of 7 or 8 camps. This is my 4th one,” while pointing at the Buckeyes’ camp. But how did it go?

Johnson reflected on his performance at Ohio State’s camp, saying, “I think I did pretty good, but I think I can do better on a couple of things in my game.” Now, with his stock rising, schools like Cincinnati and Indiana—already strong contenders in his recruitment—just received major news that could shake up the race.

He worked closely with Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen and added, “It went pretty great….I liked that me and him was really one-on-one. He taught me a lot of things about my game, behind the effects, and that’s what we did.”

Moreover, in one-on-one drills, Johnson squared off with 2027 class defensive lineman Deven Robertson. “I think I could have done better,” Johnson said. “But me and him went one-on-one—I won one, he won one. You know, it is what it is. But he’s pretty good.” And now, it looks like Ohio State is making a serious impression.

When asked about a return visit, Kalel Johnson didn’t hesitate. “Well, I’m going to spend some time here today for two hours, and then I’m coming back up Saturday for the cookout.” That’s not just a drop-in—that’s real interest. With family ties to the Buckeyes and Ryan Day turning up the charm, the momentum may be shifting. The Buckeyes might just be closing in on one of their top 2027 targets. But getting Kalel Johnson will be tough; they’re in a real battle for him.

Top teams chasing Ohio State target Kalel Johnson

Even though many strong programs are offering Kalel Johnson, five main teams are really standing out this summer. Kalel’s visit schedule is very busy and tough. The 4-star player said, “I was just at Clemson yesterday for a long time, then Ohio State today. Next week I got Alabama and Ole Miss. Week after that I got Notre Dame and Florida. It’s a pretty busy.” With visits lined up one after another, every school is getting ready to make a strong impression.

Why is he so wanted? Kalel Johnson was excellent in the 2024 season. He played right tackle as a sophomore for Cincinnati Taft. He helped his team get a great 12–3 record and reach the Ohio Division IV Final Four.

Towering at 6’7″ to 6’8″ and weighing between 270 and 281 pounds, his physical tools are undeniable. ESPN gives him a score of 80, placing him as the No. 203 player nationally and the No. 18 offensive tackle in the Class of 2027. With his proven skills, great size, and natural talent, Johnson is clearly one of the best 4-star offensive tackle players in the country. Now, after all these visits, which strong program will convince this rising star?