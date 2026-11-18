Jeremiah Smith came to Ohio State with a championship blueprint: three seasons, shattered records, another national title, and a ticket to the NFL. Instead, 2026 has turned into a nightmare. Julian Sayin’s injury has derailed the Buckeyes, leaving them at a disappointing 7-3. Smith has continued to terrorize defenses, but his individual brilliance hasn’t been enough to save Ohio State’s season.

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Now, Ryan Day faces an even bigger problem: keeping his superstar receiver in Columbus.

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A postgame exchange only added to the speculation. Bleacher Report College Football shared a clip from WBNS 10TV showing Jeremiah Smith being asked about an interaction with Ryan Day after scoring. The reporter wanted to know what Day had whispered into his ear, raising the possibility that the coach was trying to convince his star receiver to return for another season.

“Coach Day?” he asked, initially looking puzzled.

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When the reporter confirmed it, Smith offered a convenient response.

“I don’t remember,” he said.

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The reporter pressed further, nudging him toward a 2027 return announcement. But Smith refused to commit.

“We’ll see,” he replied.

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That response left his future wide open. And given Smith’s production, the stakes are enormous for Ohio State.

Through 10 games, he has caught 80 passes for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns, putting him firmly in contention for the Biletnikoff Award. A potential Heisman Trophy campaign could also put him in rare company.

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Across three seasons, Smith has accumulated 243 receptions, 3,875 receiving yards, and 42 touchdowns, establishing himself among Ohio State’s most productive receivers. He also helped the Buckeyes capture the 2024 national championship.

Ohio State has sent six wide receivers into the first round over the past six NFL drafts, including Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Carnell Tate. Former Buckeye Jaxon Smith-Njigba has also praised Smith’s abilities, comparing him to LeBron James and predicting he will become an NFL superstar.

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Smith is projected to be among the top selections in the 2027 NFL Draft, and the financial stakes are enormous. The No. 1 overall pick in 2026 was projected to earn $54.56 million over four years, while even the No. 10 pick carried a $29.61 million contract. Meanwhile, Smith’s reported NIL valuation stands at $5 million, although that figure doesn’t represent guaranteed earnings. Returning to Columbus could offer another lucrative college season, but it would also delay a potentially massive NFL payday while exposing him to injury or a drop in draft stock. Smith faces a decision worth millions.

Smith still has one season of eligibility remaining after arriving in 2024. And despite his individual dominance, Ohio State hasn’t delivered the team success expected this season. Sayin’s injury has further complicated matters, disrupting the Buckeyes’ offense.

Sayin, who has missed three consecutive games with a fractured right elbow, still has two years of college eligibility remaining. If both players return, Ohio State could enter 2027 with one of the country’s most dangerous quarterback-receiver combinations.

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For now, Smith isn’t giving Ryan Day any guarantees. Two regular-season games remain, along with a possible postseason appearance.

The NFL is waiting, and Ohio State would welcome another season from its superstar receiver. Smith’s “we’ll see” keeps both options open.