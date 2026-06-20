Ohio State’s Longest-Tenured Commit Reveals Major SEC, Big Ten Programs Tried to Poach Him After Brian Hartline’s Exit

Many people assume QB Brady Edmunds is Ohio State’s longest-tenured commit because he committed to the Buckeyes in December 2024. But that title actually belongs to 5-star WR Jamier Brown who committed a month earlier in November. Since then, some of the biggest programs in college football have tried to change his mind. Yet he never seriously entertained the idea of leaving.

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“It was pretty good to not have to go through any drama or anything,” Jamier Brown said, via Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders so I’m pretty excited I locked in early.”

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Him saying that might sound simple but staying committed to Ohio State wasn’t easy for someone with 24 scholarship offers. Jamier Brown revealed that powerhouse programs continued pushing hard after his commitment. And if there was ever a moment for doubt to creep in, it came when Brian Hartline left on National Signing Day to become South Florida’s head coach.

The former Ohio State WRs coach was arguably the most effective recruiter and developer of WRs in college football. Brian Hartline gave the Buckeyes the pride to be known as WR-U. So, losing him would’ve been enough to shake many commitments. But it didn’t happen with Jamier Brown.

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“A lot of schools were aggressive trying to get me to flip,” he said. “Schools like Alabama, Auburn, Maryland, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami but since then I’ve really just been focusing on me and focusing on Ohio State and getting ready for my high school season and then college after that.”

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It’s not hard to see why schools kept calling. Jamier Brown is one of the best athletes in America. The 5’11, 192-pound WR ranks as Ohio’s No. 1 player, the No. 6 receiver nationally, and the No. 32 overall prospect in the country. Then there’s the track times too.

Jamier Brown recently helped Big Walnut share Ohio’s Division II state championship. He won the 100-meter dash, shattered his own state record in the 200-meter dash, and led the winning 4×100 relay team. His personal bests include 6.75 seconds in the 60 meters, 10.36 in the 100, and 20.79 in the 200.

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His football production is over the top too. At Wayne High School, Jamier Brown posted 73 catches for 1,009 yards and 10 TDs as a junior, earning First Team All-State honors while also receiving invitations to both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl. And if you listen to how other schools are trying to recruit him, you might raise an eyebrow.

During a recent interview at the OT7 Finals, Jamier Brown revealed that some schools attempted unusual recruiting tactics.

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“A couple schools have offered a couple females out for me to commit to that school,” he said.

He never named any programs. Still, the comment offered a glimpse into how competitive recruiting can become when elite prospects are involved. But those flashy pitches didn’t impress Jamier Brown because it was always development that caught his attention.

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Why Ohio State was always going to be different

After transferring from Wayne High School to Big Walnut partly to be closer to Columbus, Jamier Brown doubled down on the reason he committed in the first place.

“They’re big on development,” he said. “All of the coaches want what’s best for you, even not your position group. There is a lot of love there, a lot of family, a lot of brotherhood-type love there and that’s probably the biggest thing why I chose them.”

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Ohio State continues producing NFL receivers at a rate few programs can match. From first-round draft picks to Pro Bowl talent, the Buckeyes have become a consistent WR factory. Jamier Brown wants to be next in line and even Brian Hartline’s departure couldn’t shake that belief. When the news broke, he did admit he wasn’t sure what would happen. But talking with Ryan Day settled his concerns.

Now, with respected WR coach Cortez Hankton joining a staff that also features former NFL head coaches Arthur Smith and Matt Patricia as coordinators, Jamier Brown believes Ohio State may have become even stronger.

“I’m happy I stayed because now we have another great coach in coach Hankton,” he said. “I feel like he’s going to get me to where I want to go.”

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Considering everything Ohio State has built and everything Jamier Brown is becoming, that confidence looks well placed. The Buckeyes fought hard to land their first commit but the bigger win might be that they never let anyone take him away.