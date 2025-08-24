brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Might Have Lost Another 5-Star Recruit to SEC Giant As Family Gives Update

BySoham Ghosh

Aug 24, 2025 | 10:01 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ recruiting trail is showing cracks, and Ryan Day now faces the possibility of losing back-to-back elite prospects in quick succession. The initial blow came when five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman chose to commit to Oregon over Ohio State, LSU, and Tennessee. Despite Ohio State’s strong recruiting push and Day’s offers coming relatively late in the process (June, compared to Oregon’s offer in March), Bowman’s official visit to Oregon and his affinity for the Ducks’ offensive system ultimately pulled him toward Eugene.

Now, the concern for Ohio State is growing as news surfaces that they might also lose another prized recruit, Jalen Brewster, to their SEC rival, Texas. Brewster is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class and a hometown star from Cedar Hill, Texas. The Longhorns have welcomed him with open arms, from coaches to teammates. “Texas is up there,” he said to rivals. “Texas is up there. Definitely in my top five for sure.” The other competitors in his recruitment are Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

OSU not being there is a major nail-biter for Ryan Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Ryan Day losing his touch, or are other schools just out-recruiting Ohio State now?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved