Ohio State’s Ryan Day Might Have Lost Another 5-Star Recruit to SEC Giant As Family Gives Update

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ recruiting trail is showing cracks, and Ryan Day now faces the possibility of losing back-to-back elite prospects in quick succession. The initial blow came when five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman chose to commit to Oregon over Ohio State, LSU, and Tennessee. Despite Ohio State’s strong recruiting push and Day’s offers coming relatively late in the process (June, compared to Oregon’s offer in March), Bowman’s official visit to Oregon and his affinity for the Ducks’ offensive system ultimately pulled him toward Eugene.

Now, the concern for Ohio State is growing as news surfaces that they might also lose another prized recruit, Jalen Brewster, to their SEC rival, Texas. Brewster is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class and a hometown star from Cedar Hill, Texas. The Longhorns have welcomed him with open arms, from coaches to teammates. “Texas is up there,” he said to rivals. “Texas is up there. Definitely in my top five for sure.” The other competitors in his recruitment are Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC.

OSU not being there is a major nail-biter for Ryan Day.