Oklahoma Alum Confesses Inability to Afford Tuition Killed Ohio State Dream at NFL Combine

For Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke, the path to the NFL Combine wasn’t paved with five-star ratings. He had a breakout season last year, culminating in his winning the highest honor bestowed on an OU player, the Don Key Award. However, the journey also included a tough choice at Ohio State: a lacrosse scholarship versus out-of-state tuition he couldn’t afford.

Heinecke started his college career as a Lacrosse athlete at Ohio State on a scholarship offer. He was a zero-star high school football recruit, but he had the raw athletic ability for the game. After playing three Lacrosse games in 2021, he pondered a switch to football at OSU. But the Tulsa, Oklahoma, native would have to become a walk-on.

“Unfortunately, they were taking my Lacrosse scholarship,” OU’s ace linebacker Owen Heinecke told the media on February 25 at the NFL scouting combine. “Because I was stepping away from Lacrosse, and out-of-state tuition just was too much for my family and me,” Heinecke added.

Owen was a dual-sport athlete at Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa. He was named the District 5A-III player of the year in 2020 and helped his team reach the finals. His status in lacrosse was still on par. He had scored 40 goals in just his first year on Varsity and had offers from major Power Four teams. Enrolling in a lacrosse scholarship seemed the only option.

“I was underrecruited at the high school,” Owen said at the 2026 Senior Bowl. “I decided to choose the school that gave me the best combo of academics and athletics. And Ohio State was that for me, with lacrosse being great up there and being a great school. Chose lacrosse, quickly got the itch to switch back. Was lucky enough to get a call from Coach Venables and a chance to walk on at the University of Oklahoma. Fought my way up the depth chart, and it’s been great.”

With Norman just a two-hour drive from Tulsa, the financial burden of tuition eased, and he could focus fully on football. He played as a safety for three years and also played on special teams, totaling four tackles in 2023. In the 2024 season, he was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, and his persistence continued on the field. Heinecke’s 2025 season was a revelation, as the former walk-on transformed into one of the SEC’s most productive linebackers, totaling 74 tackles, defending 4 passes, and recording 3 sacks.

While Owen’s NFL buzz was growing, he still wanted another season with the team as a senior and petitioned the NCAA for a waiver. He merits that, especially since he only played three games in 2021, and in a different sport entirely. However, his plans at OU were derailed when the NCAA made its decision.

Owen Heinecke opens up on the NCAA’s eligibility decision

The NCAA denied Owen Heinecke’s waiver, forcing him to prepare for the NFL unexpectedly. Although the All-SEC linebacker could have filed a lawsuit, as Trinidad Chambliss did, which might have won him another year in Norman, Owen chose a different path. He left his fate in the hands of NFL GMs, and he is now preparing for the 2026 NFL draft.

“I really only started this past year as a linebacker for Oklahoma. Wanted to keep all my options open,” Owen said. One of those options was possibly going back for another year. So just trying to keep all my options open. Really leaning on family in the Lord for part, which direction was right for me. That got denied, and I’m excited to take the next steps.”

Owen Heinecke was invited to this year’s NFL scouting combine after a superb 2025 season with OU. His multi-sport background makes a strong case for his athleticism and dynamism, as he can also play in the secondary. At the NFL combine, the OU #38 will get a chance to showcase all of it and bolster his draft stock.