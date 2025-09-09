Oklahoma and Texas Fall on Opposite Ends of Conference Realignment as Brent Venables Pays Hefty Price

Texas and Oklahoma officially joined the SEC on July 1, 2024, shaking up the CFB landscape. They paid a combined $100 million fee to exit the Big 12 a year early, expanding the SEC to 16 powerhouse teams. Well, Oklahoma debuted against Tennessee, while Texas faced Mississippi State, and the two squared off in the Red River Rivalry on October 12 last year. Interestingly, each school pocketed $27.5 million in transition payouts to ease their move. But with the 2025 schedule set, Texas and Oklahoma are now on opposite ends of conference realignment, taking different paths in the SEC shuffle.

According to the AP Top 25, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas sits at No. 7 with a 1-1 record, while Brent Venables’ Oklahoma checks in at No. 13, undefeated at 2-0. But here’s the twist: on September 8, Texas insider X page Occupy LF reported that, according to Sarkisian, 11 of the 16 SEC teams are currently ranked. And the only unranked squads? Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi State. And, interestingly, Texas faces every single one of them. In other words, the Longhorns’ SEC slate is looking considerably easier this season. But here’s the catch for Coach Venables.

According to Billy Liucci, the contrast is wild. Oklahoma doesn’t face the easier SEC teams that Texas does. Instead, the Sooners have a brutal slate: home games against Auburn on September 20, Ole Miss on October 25, Missouri on November 22, and LSU on November 29, plus road battles at South Carolina on October 18, Tennessee on November 1, and Alabama later in the season. So, tough doesn’t even begin to cover it. As Liucci puts it, writing, “Mind-blowing two-year schedule difference between the two expansion teams.” Is the difference really that stark between the two?

Here’s the thing: Texas and Oklahoma hit the SEC in 2024, but the schedule paths couldn’t be more different. In their debut season, Texas faced a manageable slate, taking on Mississippi State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Florida, and Vanderbilt. But Oklahoma? They went head-to-head with the SEC heavyweights: Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee. Now, fast forward to 2025, and the contrast is even starker. Texas continues with a lighter schedule, mostly unranked teams, while Oklahoma braces for a brutal gauntlet, including Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri, and more. Simply put, Texas enjoys a softer road, and Oklahoma battles nonstop. In short, the two-year schedule gap between the expansion teams is nothing short of ‘mind-blowing.’ But what’s the latest on the SEC power rankings after Week 2?

Look, Week 2 of CFB delivered its share of drama, even without the marquee matchups of Week 1. Texas soared to the top of the SEC, dominating San Jose State with ease. Well, the Longhorns poured in 28 points in the first half, racking up all 38 of their points before easing off in the 4th quarter with backups on the field. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is also making waves at No. 5. The Sooners, led by QB John Mateer, stunned No. 15 Michigan 24-13. Their defense stole the show, completely shutting down five-star freshman Bryce Underwood. Now, with this early-season statement, Oklahoma is proving they’ll be a tough test for anyone in 2025. Now, while this week’s AP Top 25 showed some surprises, next week, key SEC matchups are set to dominate the rankings.

What’s on deck for the SEC?

While this week’s AP Top 25 shook things up, some teams held steady at the top. OSU, PSU, and LSU kept their spots as the top three, while Oregon climbed to No. 4. And the biggest mover? No. 18 South Florida, ranked for the first time in seven years after back-to-back wins over Boise State and then-No. 13 Florida. And the Bulls’ 18-16 upset highlighted how quickly momentum can shift early in the season. But the story doesn’t end there.

Elsewhere, Michigan took a hit, sliding from No. 15 to No. 23 after a 24-13 loss to Oklahoma. Although the Wolverines tried to rally in the 3rd quarter, but couldn’t overcome the Sooners’ late-game field goal. So, from a preseason rank of No. 14, Michigan is now down nine spots, showing just how unforgiving the early season can be. Looking ahead, next week’s AP Top 25 will be dominated by high-stakes SEC matchups.

No. 6 Georgia opens conference play against No. 15 Tennessee, while No. 8 Notre Dame faces No. 16 Texas A&M. On top of that, Georgia Tech and Clemson will also battle, giving both teams a chance to prove their Top 25 credentials. So honestly, big games, big stakes, and plenty of shake-ups lie ahead.