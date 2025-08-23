Oklahoma, Brent Venables Make Bold Move on Josh Heupel’s 2027 Tennessee Target – Insider Report

Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting cycle is still in its infancy, yet Brent Venables has already flashed the aggressive approach that defined his first SEC class. The Sooners banked their first pledge of the ’27 group when 6-7 Texas tackle Luke Wilson jumped aboard earlier this month, and staff additions like inside-backers coach Nate Dreiling and trusted lieutenant Wes Goodwin give Venables an expanded on-road presence after a 17-man haul for 2026. The early board skews offense-heavy; wideouts Tre Moore and Brody Knowles have both drawn overt attention, signaling that new receivers coach Emmett Jones still carries major sway in Norman.

That momentum reached Peoria, Arizona, on Friday night when Dontay Tyson Jr. fired off a tweet reading, “After a great conversation with @CoachEmmett, I’m blessed and honored to receive my 24th D1 offer from The University of Oklahoma… All glory to GOD,” and tagged a who’s-who of West Coast evaluators. Recruiting insider Chad Simmons quickly amplified the moment by noting the Sooners’ latest 4-star target in the desert, adding, “2027 4-star WR at Peoria HS in Arizona adds Oklahoma offer.”

Tyson’s resume explains the rush. The 6-2, 175-pound sophomore posted 647 yards and 7 TDs on just 45 catches for Peoria High last fall and clocked a 10.88 100-meter in spring track. Power programs have responded in bulk. Oregon, USC, Texas, Tennessee, and 19 others preceded OU into his feed, and 247Sports lists him as Arizona’s No. 2 prospect for 2027. Scouts rave about a catch radius that erases imperfect throws and a hoops background that shows up on contested fades. These traits mesh seamlessly with the Sooners’ downfield scheme. He is being pursued by Josh Heupel aggressively, and Brent Venables just made Tennessee’s work much harder.

Projecting two years forward, Tyson fits the profile of a day-one contributor in Norman. Venables’ current receiver room skews veteran; Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson headline it, meaning the 2027 depth chart could be wide-open behind 2026 blue-chip Daniel Odom. Tyson’s mix of burst and body control would pair nicely with quarterback Bowe Bentley, a 2026 commit whose deep-ball touch is already an OU talking point. Add Jones’ proven ability to develop rangy pass-catchers, and the path to early snaps looks realistic.

Brent Venables’ pitch to Tyson is a genuine chance to headline the Sooners’ roster. If Oklahoma can fend off poachers and lean on Jones’ South Oak Cliff ties, Tyson could become the explosive perimeter threat that elevates the 2027 class from promising to pivotal. Landing him would say as much about OU’s renewed national reach as it would about Tyson’s ceiling, and that’s the recruiting flex the Sooners must keep flashing to climb back toward playoff relevance.

Luke Wilson gives OU’s 2027 class its first pillar

Southlake Carroll tackle Luke Wilson wasted no time jumping in Brent Venables’ boat, popping on Instagram as the inaugural pledge of Oklahoma’s 2027 cycle. At 6-7 and 285 pounds, the Texas jumbo already looks SEC-ready, and beat writers noted he became “the lone ’27 commit” the moment he hit send on that graphic. Wilson’s early ‘yes’ carried extra juice because the Sooners had only been allowed to contact juniors since June 15, yet he needed fewer than eight weeks to pick the Sooners over Florida State, TCU, and Wake Forest.

Wilson’s commitment throws a foundation block for the skill talent Oklahoma now chases. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh loves long-limbed edge protectors, and Wilson’s frame fits that blueprint to a tee. With one blind-side body on the board, receivers coach Emmett Jones can sell pass-catchers on a future that includes both ample protection and elite quarterback play. That pitch clearly resonated with Arizona wideout Dontay Tyson, whose weekend tweet about a Sooners offer became his 24th scholarship badge and set social media buzzing once more.

Imagine the pairing two seasons from now. Wilson seals the edge while QB Bowe Bentley scans downfield for Tyson, the track-sprinter-turned-deep-ball magnet. Momentum breeds momentum, and Wilson’s early leap gives Venables a visual aid every time he zooms with recruits. An anchor is already in place, eager to welcome more firepower. For a staff intent on re-establishing national reach, lining up a hulking Texan protector before the first semester of junior year sends exactly the message the Sooners want circulating in group chats from Phoenix to Peoria.