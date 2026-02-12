Oklahoma DL Opens Up About Major NIL Role in Campaign to Save Lives

In an era where NIL deals are there to lean on to build brands and boost bank accounts, Oklahoma’s DL stands apart. The Sooners’ redshirt freshman, Danny Okoye, is making a community impact, changing the lives of people affected by d— addiction.

In an interview with Paul Finebaum, Danny Okoye discussed his NIL-funded philanthropic work, highlighting how the availability of Narcan can save lives.

“As soon as I heard about the Narcan outreach, I was all hands on deck,” Danny Okoye said on the February 10 episode of the Paul Finebaum Show. “I have the opportunity to have some firefighters in my family, uncles, and they’ve told me stories about how useful it can be, especially in life-or-death situations. People overdose all the time. And being from Tulsa, Oklahoma, our d— abuse statistics, I don’t know what they are, but I’m sure they’re pretty high.”

Okoye’s focus on his hometown is particularly sharp given the statistics: from 2018-2022, Tulsa County had one of the highest d— overdose death rates in the state, making his work with Narcan all the more critical. Adults aged 45-54 years had the highest rate of death, according to an infographic by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Teens and adults aged 15-24 had the highest hospitalization rate. Even though there are regulations in place, most teens still fall prey to d— abuse in the community.

“Growing up there and seeing the effects of d—- on people’s lives,” he continued. “Having some people in my own life who have struggled with d— abuse and overdosing and things like that definitely gave me a soft spot in my heart for the outreach. As soon as I saw it, I was like, ‘Wow, this is definitely something that can make an impact in not just my community but everyone’s lives, regardless of where they are or what they’re dealing with.’”

Okoye signed an NIL deal with the nonprofit HarborPath to promote Narcan, the brand name for the generic d— naloxone. He signed the deal based on guidance from his cousin at the fire department, understanding the need for Narcan availability.

The Sooners’ DL now works on a campaign to create awareness of avoiding dangerous d—- and finding help when overdosing to save lives. Families that lost their child to an overdose funded the Harbor Path NIL deal. Their mission is to prevent loved ones from becoming victims of d— addiction and overdose.

Okoye’s mission to build a d—-free society is just one of his many philanthropic efforts. He’s been involved in multiple charitable efforts and even earned major honors for his service.

Danny Okoye landed prestigious SEC honors

Okoye’s dedication was recognized when he was named Oklahoma’s representative to the 2025 SEC Football Community Service Team, in recognition of his heartfelt charitable efforts over two seasons with the Sooners. This prestigious honor celebrates student-athletes who positively influence others and their communities through dedicated volunteer work. The redshirt freshman was chosen for his heartfelt charitable efforts over his two seasons with the Sooners.

“I like to just throw myself into whatever I’m in, 100 percent,” Okoye said in a statement in December 2025. “I like to do a lot of philanthropic types of things, giving back to the community and helping it to get better, instead of acting like it’s not getting worse. I saw an opportunity to make an impact, and I’ve always loved doing stuff like that.”

During a bye week of this past season, Okoye, along with his teammates, volunteered with the Beacon Project. It’s a Norman-based charitable organization that helps underprivileged kids by packing and delivering 200 50-pound bags of supplies to foster families in the Norman area. They also mentor some of the youth residing there.

During his freshman year, Okoye traveled to Cape Town, South Africa, to help people and volunteer, providing shelter and adopting children. His global outreach also took him to Rio de Janeiro, where he helped with food distribution and other donation efforts.