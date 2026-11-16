The AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. Oklahoma fans took one look and lost it as Florida sat at No. 23. Pete Golding’s Ole Miss clung to No. 25. The Sooners, who own wins over both teams plus Texas, were left outside the Top 25 entirely, receiving votes but not ranked.

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The frustration is easy to understand. Just one day earlier, Oklahoma had beaten Ole Miss 24-17 in Norman in a game delayed by the FAA ground stop. It was the Sooners’ second straight ranked win. They had already taken down Florida earlier in the season. Yet when the votes were tallied, both of those teams remained ranked while Oklahoma did not.

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Pete Golding’s Rebels dropped six spots after the loss but still held onto the final ranking. Florida, also 6-4, climbed into the poll at No. 23. Oklahoma sat just outside with 95 points, close enough to taste it, but not close enough to count.

For a fan base that has watched its team grind through a tough SEC schedule, the optics feel personal.

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Oklahoma owns the head-to-head results. The Sooners beat the teams that the poll voters continue to reward. Yet the narrative around Golding’s first full season in Oxford and Florida’s late surge appears to carry more weight than the actual scoreboard.

The anger is not limited to the AP Poll. Many Oklahoma supporters already sense the same bias will show up when the College Football Playoff rankings update Tuesday night. Four-loss teams rarely find favor with the committee, but the selective ranking of Florida and Ole Miss over a team that beat both has only heightened the suspicion.

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Golding took over a program still adjusting after Lane Kiffin’s departure. The Rebels entered the year with high expectations and spent much of the season ranked. A late skid that includes losses to Texas, Georgia, and now Oklahoma has damaged their résumé. Still, the poll voters have been slow to fully punish them.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, has quietly put together a résumé that includes quality wins and a recent upward trajectory under Brent Venables. The Sooners are bowl-eligible. They have momentum. What they do not have is a ranking.

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The reaction was immediate and furious.

“Oklahoma has wins over Texas, Florida, and Ole Miss, and they somehow aren’t ranked while 6-4 Florida and 6-4 Ole Miss are ranked? AP are full of clowns,” one fan wrote. Another piled on: “So OU who has the same record as Florida and Ole Miss and beat them both is ranked lower than both of them? Make it make sense.”

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A third added, “IMO, OU should be the first 4-loss team ranked if any were gonna get ranked. They beat UF and Ole Miss lol.” Adding to the heat, another fan said, “I hope somehow OU makes the SEC championship just to stick it to everyone. How do they beat Ole Miss but not get ranked over Ole Miss.”

“What a joke. Oklahoma beat Florida & Ole Miss the last 2 weeks and has the same record,” another fan posted. One supporter summed it up simply: “Florida and Ole Miss ranked over OU. Lolol.”

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Whether the College Football Playoff committee views the situation differently remains to be seen. History suggests four-loss teams face an uphill climb. But the AP voters’ decision to keep both Florida and Ole Miss in the Top 25 while leaving Oklahoma out has given Sooners fans fresh ammunition.

They see a clear head-to-head hierarchy. The polls do not, and until that changes, the outrage from Norman is not going away.