Oklahoma Football GM Swears at CBS Reporter Over Insulting Remark as Brent Venables Makes Playoff Promise

Oklahoma has finally ended its regular season with a 10-2 record after defeating LSU 17-13 yesterday. The team is currently ranked 8th in the CFP rankings after Week 14, and it finally looks to make its first playoff under head coach Brent Venables. However, CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli didn’t second that opinion and got a reply from the Sooners’ front office.

“This country needs to have a serious discussion about letting Oklahoma into the playoffs,” wrote Fornelli on X.

Sooners’ GM Jim Nagy was watching and couldn’t hold back, replying with some harsh language.

” ‘Letting’ Oklahoma into the playoffs. Show me a better resume. Get the F— out of here,” wrote Nagy.

This tweet has garnered over 147k views already, as the Oklahoma Sooners didn’t let that disrespect slide. Oklahoma, without a doubt, deserves a place in the playoffs, considering the wins they have accumulated.

Oklahoma started its season with a dominant 24-13 win against Michigan in Week 2 and backed it up with a win against Auburn in Week 4. A 6-23 loss against Texas came as a setback for the Sooners, but Brent Venables mounted a comeback against South Carolina, winning 26-7. The team then lost to Ole Miss 26-34. However, Venables’ boys bounced back quickly post the loss.

Ever since then, the team has defeated three ranked teams in Tennessee, Alabama, and Missouri. Moreover, finished its season with a statement win against LSU, where John Mateer passed for a season high of 318 yards. Most wins for Oklahoma came against tougher opponents, and when comparing it to other 10-2 contenders, the schedule plays a major part, and no team deserves the CFP berth more than Oklahoma.

