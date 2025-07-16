Oklahoma 4-Star Commit Makes Colorado Decision as Coach Prime Turns Up Heat

Oklahoma might lose its grip on its only wide receiver commit, and Deion Sanders is the reason why. Just when you thought that Colorado’s recruiting momentum was fading with their last rank in the nation and a handful of commits, Deion Sanders came back into the business again. With nine commits and growing momentum, a four-star WR is seriously considering Colorado. Now, the St. John Bosco star is currently committed to Oklahoma, but he’s also planning a fall visit to Boulder for one last time. If this continues, Sanders could be on the verge of flipping a major piece from the Sooners’ hands.

Well, this 6’1″, 178 lb. freak still remains firmly committed to Brent Venables’ program, but he’s still eyeing better options. At the Battle at the Beach, Daniel Odom confirmed his loyalty to Oklahoma but also revealed that he’s planning to visit Colorado later this season. “I have Colorado during the season,” Odom said on On3. “I just want to see the atmosphere and see the place and get the experience; I just want to be able to take my visits. I don’t want to look back and say, ‘I could have gone there. That could have been something.’ I just want to see how it looks. They have two good quarterbacks down there slinging it, so I want to see how they’re looking.”

So, for now, Daniel Odom isn’t taking any chances. And what might work in Coach Prime’s favor is that Odom grew up playing with QB Jaden O’Neal, who flipped his commitment from the Sooners to FSU, and knowing their childhood connection and the bond they share, there’s a high chance Odom also looks for better options. On top of that, even Buffs were pretty interested in him until Odom made his final move. “During the last showcase we had, they started picking up on recruiting me, calling me every other day or on the weekends, just checking in to make sure I’m good and trying to get me up there,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3) Expand Post

AD

Now, here’s the twist as Colorado’s strong push faces stiff competition from Washington and Florida State in the recruitment of Odom. Washington, especially, looms as a major threat, maintaining close contact since Odom’s June official visit. Florida State also remains a significant contender, persistently pursuing the Oklahoma commit. And why wouldn’t they? Odom’s impressive record of 45 catches for 682 yards and 5 touchdowns in 13 games last season speaks for itself.

But let’s just not count the Oklahoma Sooners out yet. Brent Venables and his team’s culture still has a lasting impact on Daniel Odom. “Oklahoma was the right spot because of the relationship I have with Emmett Jones and Coach Venables. They’re like a big family. They’re going to keep it real with me,” Odom said. “And then Coach Venables has a lot of energy, and I love that from a coach. Not only his energy to his players but everything outside of football. He’s always 100 percent, whether it’s in football or outside of football. He always has a positive spirit, and I want to be around people like that.”

For now, the push is major, and the Oklahoma Sooners are already eyeing another playmaker if things go south with Daniel Odom.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brent Venables eyeing Daniel Odom’s replacement

Oklahoma’s recruiting momentum is heating up, and they’re ready to land a top recruit for their 2026 class, and that’s none other than 4-star wide receiver Davian Groce. Now, multiple reports, including a prediction from On3’s recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, favor the Sooners. Groce, a standout from Frisco Lone Star High School in Texas, is an elite player. At 6’2″ and 190 pounds, he offers size, speed, and versatility.

On top of that, his sophomore season shows the kind of caliber he carries, as he recorded 936 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, plus 45 receptions for 860 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. This dual-threat ability has made him a national prospect. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class and Texas’ top prospect. But most project him as a WR, and that’s what makes him an absolute delight for the Sooners after Daniel Odom’s uncertainty.

Best part? Davian Groce is already feeling at home with the Sooners. “It really felt like I was a part of them and a part of the Oklahoma family. There was nothing bad at all from the visit,” Groce told Rivals. Well, it’s not a done deal. Baylor, Florida, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame are also in the mix. But Oklahoma, having already extended a formal offer, appears to be leading the charge, recognizing Groce’s potential impact on their 2026 class. Securing Groce would significantly bolster their receiving corps, offsetting potential losses and strengthening their future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Landing him would further show that Oklahoma’s recruiting momentum isn’t slowing down—it’s just getting started. Let’s wait and see how things turn out.