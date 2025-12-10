Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy Makes Feelings Clear After Major SEC Announcement

Oklahoma’s 1-2 finish and playoff ticket were still fresh when another wave of good news hit Norman. The SEC unveiled its full All-SEC teams, and Brent Venables’ roster showed out so strongly that even GM Jim Nagy jumped in to applaud the group.

“To all those who were honored and many more that deserved to be.🫡#BoomerSooner #HardToKill,” Oklahoma’s general manager Jim Nagy said on X.

The conference’s coaches voted Oklahoma second in total All-SEC selections with 10 players across 11 spots, trailing only Georgia. What makes this recognition even more meaningful is that coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own players. Three Sooners landed on the first team: edge rusher R Mason Thomas, kicker Tate Sandell, and punter Grayson Miller.

Thomas earned the honor despite not playing in the last month of the regular season while dealing with a quad injury he suffered during his 71-yard fumble return touchdown against Tennessee. Sandell’s record was nearly flawless as he completed the season with 23 of 24 field goals, going 7 of 7 from 50+ yards. Because of that, he also became a Lou Groza Award finalist. Miller led the SEC with a 46.2-yard punt average, placing 24 punts inside the 20.

Five additional Sooners made the second team: Isaiah Sategna, Febechi Nwaiwu, Taylor Wein, Peyton Bowen, and Ben Anderson. Sategna finished second in the SEC in catches and receiving yards, all while ranking fifth in punt return average. Nwaiwu, a Burlsworth Trophy finalist, allowed only two pressures in 453 pass-blocking reps, the fewest of any SEC lineman. Wein delivered 14 TFLs, six sacks, and a blocked field goal, while Bowen added 44 tackles, two picks, seven PBUs, a blocked kick, and nine total pass defenses. Anderson earned All-SEC recognition for the second straight year as the steady long snapper for both Sandell and Miller.

Rounding out Oklahoma’s haul were third-team selections Eli Bowen and Jaren Kanak. Bowen produced an 87-yard interception against Alabama and held opposing team quarterbacks to a 51.7% completion rate. Now you know why Brent Venables’ team is in the playoffs. With him, even Kanak turned Oklahoma’s fate. He became the third leading receiver with 40 catches for 511 yards.

Brent Venables gets real on team struggles before facing Alabama

But as the Sooners prepare for their playoff showdown with Alabama on December 19, Brent Venables knows that awards don’t solve the one thing still holding the team back: offensive inconsistencies. And head coach Brent Venables isn’t taking it lightly.

“We break self-analysis and evaluation inside out (to find) ways that we can get guys open and create leverage in the run and the pass game and manipulate people,” Venables said. “That’s part of offense, defense, and special teams. That’s the game of football. And (we look at) how we can get better in all those areas, as well as make the plays that are there.”

The issues come in from several places: first, quarterback John Mateer’s recovery from a midseason injury. Then came in his inconsistencies as he turned the ball over three times against LSU, and they went just 4 for 15 on third down. Even the offense didn’t run a single red zone play against them.

With that, the team ranks 112th in rushing yards, 77th in points per game, and 88th in total yards, which shows how far their offense has slipped. Even though the defense is top-notch, the offense still needs big numbers to win against Alabama.

So the Sooners enter playoff week with one of the SEC’s most decorated rosters and a defense playing at an elite level, but an offense that must make up ground fast. So now, let’s wait and see if they are able to tackle this situation before facing Alabama or not.