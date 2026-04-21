Oklahoma GM Teases Big Recruiting Update after State Announces Move That Already Benefits Texas

Oklahoma is moving towards major change both on and off the field. With the 2026 season approaching, the team is making sure to build a strong recruiting class, and their AD is hinting right at it. On the other side, the state is also making sure to give it back to its people.

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“Something special is happening in Oklahoma football recruiting, too,” Oklahoma AD Jim Nagy said on X.

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The team already has 20 commits so far in their 2027 class. With Nagy’s cryptic comment, it seems like they are not done recruiting players and there’s a possibility that mass recruits join them. Now, Nagy replied to Oklahoma’s Governor’s update on the BUILD Act.

On April 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt signed a new law called the BUILD Act. This law is designed to help Oklahoma’s communities grow as more families and businesses move into the state. The main goal is to build things like homes and infrastructure without raising taxes or adding government debt. After signing the law, Stitt himself stressed how this would help Oklahoma grow in a positive direction.

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“Something special is happening in Oklahoma,” Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt said on X. “More families and businesses are moving here than ever before, and they all tell me the same thing: this is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. But with that growth comes a new challenge. We need more homes and stronger infrastructure to keep up.”

One of the big reasons behind this move is that Oklahoma is growing fast, with over 10,000 people moving there in the past year. This puts the state among the top 10 in the country for relocating. So, now with more people, more need need for homes, roads, and basic services like water and sewage.

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That’s where the BUILD Act comes in to solve the problem. It lets cities and counties create special areas where private developers and investors pay the initial cost to build the roads, water systems, sewer lines, and parks without charging extra taxes from the people.

But they are not the only ones who are benefited by such a move; many other states are already enjoying the benefits of this act.

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“States like Texas, Florida, and Utah have used similar tools to support rapid, high-quality growth, and they’ve seen real results. The difference is that we’ve taken what works and built a better model for Oklahoma that protects taxpayers, strengthens local control, and helps us stay a top destination for families and businesses,” Stitt added. “Thank you to leaders in the House and Senate for sending this important legislation to my desk.”

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So, Oklahoma’s move for development and recruiting is a major success. To add more to that momentum, Oklahoma is eyeing for more players.

Oklahoma eyeing on another major 2027 class target

Recruiting is going on in full swing at Norman as the Oklahoma Sooners finish their spring practices. Also, many top players are visiting the team. Among them is Charles Britton III, a wide receiver from Belleville High School, Michigan and part of the 2027 class.

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Now, Britton is starting to trickle down his choices as his recruiting process becomes more serious. He is focusing on three main schools: Oklahoma, Missouri, and Michigan. Plus, he is also taking his parents’ opinion before making the final move. On top of that, Oklahoma stood out in front of him after he took a visit to them a few weeks back.

“It went really well; I had a lot of great talks with Coach Jones and Coach Venables,” Britton told OU Insider. “So it was great coming back down there. I should be [taking] my OV there May 29th through the 31st. I ended up canceling Alabama, so Michigan, Missouri, and Oklahoma will be my three OV’s for the summer. [That’s] my top three.”

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He was also impressed by Brent Venables locker room culture. After the visit, he expressed his satisfaction.

“Off the field, it’s a different brotherhood,” Britton said. “They feel like they can go to the national championship. The intensity in the room is really high. The competitive nature that Coach Venables brings to the locker room – everyone’s competitive.”

Now, let’s wait and see which team Britton finally chooses to kick-start his college journey.