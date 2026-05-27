Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Undergoes Surgery on Four Vertebrae; Moves Around in Neck Brace Now

The hustle on the field brings in a lot of stress and pressure, which takes a hard toll on physical health, and Brent Venables knows it really well. Everyone could see the 10-3 record and Oklahoma’s success, but the real story is behind it, as that pressure forced Venables to undergo serious neck surgery. Despite that, Venables showed up for his team during the SEC spring meetings as his team prepares for another playoff run.

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Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables recently appeared at the SEC spring meetings in Miramar Beach, Florida, while wearing a neck brace after undergoing serious neck surgery. Venables shared that doctors fused four vertebrae in his neck, which are the C4, C5, C6, and C7 bones. Venables explained that he had the surgery about five weeks ago and still needs to keep wearing the neck brace for a few more weeks.

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He said the neck problems developed slowly over many years because of the physical stress from coaching football and from his old playing days at Kansas State.

“That’s kind of where it started,” Venables said during an interview at Destin. “Just a lot of wear-and-tear, 30 years in this profession, being on the field. I stay active and whatnot. I just had some nerve issues that needed to get cleaned up.”

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He further added, “Just a lot of hard years, starting with Bill Snyder and Jim Leavitt. A lot of iso drills, stingers.”

Let’s picture a man who spends 12 hours a day on football fields, bending over to watch film, twisting to yell at players, turning his head fast to follow plays, who’s now doing it all with his neck locked in a hard plastic brace. For Venables, that means no quick head turns to scan the sideline, no bending down to talk to players face-to-face, no shaking hands without turning his whole body.

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Venables walked through the facility stiffly, head forward, eyes scanning upward. When he sat in meetings, he couldn’t lean back comfortably. When he rides in cars, every bump sends shockwaves through his fused spine. This isn’t a temporary inconvenience but his daily reality for weeks while four bones in his neck slowly fuse together.

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The neckband soon caught several coaches’ attention. Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch, who used to play football with Brent Venables at Kansas State, made some jokes with Venables about his neck injury during the SEC meetings. Even Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz also joked about Venables wearing a neck brace while speaking on The Paul Finebaum Show.

“The only (joke among coaches) right now is, BV walked in with a neck brace,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t know if you’ve seen that. He had surgery. There may or may not be a lawsuit vs. a couple of former coaches for doing Oklahoma drills back in the day.”

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Drinkwitz was joking, of course. No actual lawsuit exists. But the joke lands because Oklahoma drills were notoriously brutal, and coaches who played them know the physical price. Brent Venables is not the only football coach who has suffered serious health problems after spending many years in football. Coaching football can be very stressful and physically demanding, especially after decades of working long hours, traveling, practicing on the field, and dealing with constant pressure to win games.

Four vertebrae fused means C4 through C7, which is the exact section of the neck that lets a coach turn his head to watch a play develop, bend down to correct a linebacker’s stance, or look up at the scoreboard without pain. For most people, fusing four spine bones is major surgery with months of recovery. For a football coach who needs to see everything, move fast, and be on his feet 14 hours a day, it’s a career-level challenge. Venables chose to show up anyway, brace and all. But it looks like the pressure might not go that easily from Brent Venables’ shoulders.

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Brent Venables’ biggest roadblock ahead of the playoffs

Oklahoma is one of the biggest programs in college football, but the Sooners have not won a national championship since 2000. They also have not reached the national title game since 2008, even though they have made the College Football Playoff several times. Because of that, the 2026 season is very important for Brent Venables and the program.

But their schedule is where the concern lies. The Sooners begin the season against UTEP, but the schedule quickly becomes difficult. Oklahoma must travel to play Michigan and Georgia, two of the top programs in college football. The Sooners also play rival Texas in Dallas during the first half of the season.

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Oklahoma’s schedule becomes a little easier after the middle of October. The Sooners play teams like Kentucky, Mississippi State, and South Carolina, and many people expect Oklahoma to have a good chance of winning those games. However, the season still stays very difficult because Oklahoma later travels to play Florida and Missouri on the road while also hosting Ole Miss and Texas A&M at home. Those games will decide Oklahoma’s playoff chances.