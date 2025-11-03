Oklahoma LB Comes Clean on Fixing ‘Disappointing’ Habit That Turned Tide for John Mateer & Co.

The Oklahoma Sooners finally looked like themselves as they overpowered Tennessee in Week 10. The 33-27 win made sure that Brent Venables’ team (7-2) is alive as it heads into a critical juncture of the regular season. Among other positives, LB Owen Heinecke highlighted one that Oklahoma hadn’t been able to manufacture so far.

All season, we’ve heard about Oklahoma’s defense. They play with grit and force, but even then, the Sooners’ defensive unit hasn’t been able to force turnovers. Until Week 10. Talking to the media in his post-game interview, Owen highlighted how the coaching staff stressed this aspect.

“When you force the fumble… turnovers are a huge part of the game. They sway the direction in a huge way. We just hadn’t been living up to the standard that we create for ourselves. The one that historically Coach V has been known for… so, it’s a disappointing first eight games from a turnover standpoint. Every practice, we stress that. We have a turnover circuit before practice, and we do it every day, and the intensity is always there,” he said.

Before their game against the Vols, Oklahoma had managed just four turnovers. OU forced three against Tennessee, including two interceptions that disrupted the early momentum Tennessee had in the game. To add to Josh Heupel’s wounds, OU also found its own rhythm on the other side of the ball. They managed over 100 rushing yards for just the third time in SEC play. This came on the back of RB Xavier Robinson going for 115 yards and a TD. Even John Mateer, who has had trouble throwing the ball, contributed with 80 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Thanks to the one, OU still has a chance to make it to the playoffs. An SEC team with two losses will surely make it, but that means Brent Venables can’t have any hurdles in the remainder of their schedule. e

Upcoming Challenges for the Oklahoma Sooners

As Oklahoma approaches the final stretch of the 2025 season. Its next three opponents pose serious challenges that will test their resilience and playoff aspirations. First up is a trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face Alabama. Kalen DeBoer has turned their season around, thanks to his QB1, Ty Simpson. The ground game is still a work in progress, and the same goes for their rush defense. More importantly, Alabama has been winning close games and has yet to lose since Week 1.

Returning home, the Sooners will host Missouri, a team that boasts a balanced, specific game plan to keep pace. Missouri’s knack for forcing turnovers will pose a big threat to Oklahoma’s offense. Although they have shown improvement, they must remain disciplined against the Tigers’ aggressive front seven. Defensively, the Sooners will need to contain Missouri’s versatile running backs and limit explosive plays to avoid momentum swings.

Finally, Oklahoma concludes the regular season at home against LSU. Before last week, this could have been a real head scratcher. But the Tigers have fired Brian Kelly, and their season is more or less done. However, they’d love to spoil someone’s party.