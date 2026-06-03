Oklahoma Legend’s Son Joins Rival SEC Camp as Brent Venables Yet to Make a Move

While Adrian Peterson famously chose the Sooners over the Longhorns in one of college football’s most memorable recruiting battles, his son could be headed down a different path. Though it’s still early in the recruiting process, Adrian Peterson Jr. has already set his heart on the program led by Steve Sarkisian, hinting that the next chapter of the Peterson family legacy may unfold in Austin rather than Norman.

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“Cover your eyes, OU fans! 2030 ATH Adrian Peterson Jr. all smiles after working out at #Texas today. AD says his youngest son (pictured here) is already committed to the Longhorns; he liked the visit so much,” read the post by Hank South on X.

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The Petersons were invited to the ‘Texas Bash’ down in Austin last weekend. Texas Bash is an annual camp where coaches evaluate recruits and build relationships. Texas made the most of the Texas Bash, leaving Peterson Jr. deeply impressed by the visit. However, he did not mention anything about his decision to commit to the Longhorns.

“Thank you @TexasFootball for giving me the opportunity to come compete at the Texas Bash as an incoming freshman! #2030@CoachJuluke,” Peterson Jr. said on his X. 🤘🏾🤘🏾

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For a coach known for his aggressive recruiting style, Brent Venables’ silence on Peterson Jr. stands out. In his three seasons at Oklahoma, Venables has chased down elite Texas talent before, most notably landing five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold despite fierce SEC competition.

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But with the 2030 class still in eighth grade, Venables typically waits before making official contact, following NCAA rules that limit direct recruiter contact until September of a prospect’s junior year. That strategic patience could be costing him the chance to secure the son of the program’s most beloved running back.

Adrian Peterson Jr. just completed eighth grade and will start as a freshman at Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, near Houston. Even after being in the class of 2030, Peterson Jr. already has many offers lined up for him, including Miami and Florida. Still, the one offer his father would definitely appreciate would be from his former team, Oklahoma, who are yet to make a move. Brent Venables might want to make a move before this opportunity slips away.

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Offers are already flying in for Adrian Peterson Jr.

Adrian Peterson Jr. has already drawn D1 offers across three positions. Although he has his heart set on Texas, many other programs are also keeping a tight rope to recruit him. Standing at 6’1″ and 175 pounds, Peterson Jr. plays at 3 positions: wide receiver, running back, and defensive back. That’s not it; he also plays baseball and participates in track meets.

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Miami Hurricanes, a powerhouse program, entered the race to get Peterson Jr. to commit to its program at the start of May. “I am blessed to receive my 3rd D1 offer from the University of Miami,” Peterson Jr. disclosed via his X post. He announced another offer from the Gophers in early May, who was joining after the offers from Miami, Baylor, UTSA, and Missouri State.

“I told him, ‘Man, I wasn’t getting scholarship offers in eighth grade, and I didn’t get my first one until my sophomore year,’” Peterson told KPRC TV. “I told him, ‘You’ve got a lot of time ahead, so just enjoy the process and embrace it. God has blessed you, but just continue to remember you’ve got a lot of work ahead of you. So, continue to improve and enjoy it all.’”

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It will be a while before we see where he will end up, but it would be an interesting recruitment in the upcoming years. Peterson Jr. obviously will have big shoes to fill when the time comes. After the legacy Adrian Peterson left behind, compiling almost 4,200 total yards from scrimmage and 41 rushing and 1 receiving touchdowns across three seasons at Oklahoma.