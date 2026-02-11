Oklahoma Mayor Begins Fight to Restore College Football Rivalry Sooners Sacrificed for SEC

The Oklahoma Sooners play in one of the fiercest rivalries in college football. The Red River rivalry against Texas got more hype when the two teams moved to the SEC, and in the 2025 season, more than 92,000 people flocked to the stadium in Dallas for the game. However, the transition to the SEC has also made some OU rivalries more dormant than ever. But Norman’s mayor has a solid plan to restore one of the historic OU rivalries.

The Bedlam Series rivalry between OU and Oklahoma State has been played since 1904, but in recent years, the two teams haven’t met on the field often. Norman Mayor Stephen Tyler and Stillwater’s mayor co-authored legislation that can change that for good.

“The mayor of Stillwater and I got together and co-authored a piece of legislation that, for economic development purposes, under state laws requires OU and OSU to play a football game every season,” Stephen Tyer said on February 11.

The co-authored legislation has now passed by the mayoral body with no debate and now will go to the state’s legislature for further sanction.