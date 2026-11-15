Oklahoma Mocks Ole Miss on Big Screen After SEC Forces Controversial Sunday Rescheduling

What was supposed to be a routine Saturday college football showdown between Oklahoma and Ole Miss has turned into one of the most talked-about scheduling controversies in the SEC this season. And Oklahoma has apparently found a way to make sure the Rebels do not forget it.

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After the Southeastern Conference (SEC) forced the Sooners to move their home fixture against Ole Miss from Saturday to Sunday, Oklahoma took a cheeky swipe at the visitors. The moment, shared by Oklahoma football reporter George Stoia on X, added another layer to an already heated dispute between the two programs.

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OU poking some fun at Ole Miss on the big screen with the “no smoking” sign on airplanes. pic.twitter.com/OXYeTnXCL5— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 15, 2026

“OU poking some fun at Ole Miss on the big screen with the “no smoking” sign on airplanes,” Stoia posted on X. Another Oklahoma fan replied that the Sooners also had a video thanking Ole Miss for its travel fans.

The atmosphere surrounding the rescheduled fixture was already unusual before the teams took the field. Instead of the usual build-up to a Saturday college football contest, Oklahoma supporters found themselves preparing for a Sunday afternoon showdown they had not originally planned for.

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Sooners athletic director Roger Denny was particularly unhappy with the decision, revealing that the university had objected to moving the game.

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“I understand that difficult decisions sometimes must be made under extraordinary circumstances. But those decisions must also consider the impact on everyone involved,” Denny said in a statement.

“Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution, or to Sooner Nation. But we’ve been given no other choice. We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening.”

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The controversy began on Friday, November 13, when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stoppage affecting flights across the United States.

The disruption created serious problems for several college football programs preparing for their weekend fixtures. Ole Miss was among the teams affected. The Rebels were scheduled to travel from Mississippi to Norman, Oklahoma, ahead of their Saturday afternoon meeting with the Sooners.

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Although the flight restrictions were eventually lifted, Ole Miss could not secure a suitable charter departure that night.

According to the university, its charter broker informed the program that the aircraft could not depart because the flight crew would exceed its permitted duty hours after the additional screening and travel arrangements.

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The team also considered traveling by road but explained that the journey would take at least eight hours. With those options unavailable, Ole Miss said it could not leave until Saturday afternoon.

That development left the SEC with a difficult decision, as the original Saturday kickoff was no longer considered practical. The conference subsequently moved the game to Sunday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for noon local time in Oklahoma.

While Ole Miss maintained that it had explored every reasonable option to preserve the original schedule, Oklahoma’s leadership strongly disagreed with the conference’s handling of the situation.

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And while Oklahoma fans enjoyed the way their program mocked the whole situation during the game, what was even sweeter was the 24-17 win. With the victory, Oklahoma is 6-4, similar to Ole Miss’s record.