Oklahoma Puts Limits on Brent Venables’ Safety Net as $63M Contract Comes with Major Terms

Just two weeks ago, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma looked like its 2026 season was about to end as it entered the Texas game after facing a 13-41 defeat at UGA. The rumblings were so intense that Venables even publicly called out his O-line coach and seemingly his GM, too.

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He called out the players Oklahoma had recruited in recent years and lamented the high attrition. Now, the Texas win has changed his fortunes, quite literally. However, Oklahoma has raised the stakes substantially this time.

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Oklahoma has finally released the full details of Venables’ contract. The deal reportedly pays him $10.5 million per year, a significant raise from his previous $8.6 million per year deal. But there’s a specific bonus that OU has removed entirely.

The new deal will not include any bonus for making it to a bowl game, as the previous contract did. The new contract will now award him a bonus if OU makes it to the college football playoffs. Is it a signal of playoff or bust for the Sooners now?

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He will reportedly get a $500,000 bonus if he makes the playoffs. Moreover, the OU head coach will also get $500,000 for each playoff win. Interestingly, if Venables wins it all, he is guaranteed a salary on par with coaches like Curt Cignetti, Ryan Day and Kirby Smart.

The contract also carries a steep buyout if Oklahoma parts ways with Venables early. If the school fires him before January 30, 2030, it must pay $833,333 for each month left on his deal.

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A dismissal after the 2026 season would leave Oklahoma with a $51.67 million bill. The monthly payment drops to $483,333 for the final two years, covering the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

Venables will also get a flat $200,000 hike to his salary every year, even as his buyout will decrease to $5.8 million by the 2030 season. The OU hierarchy actually began discussing a new deal with Brent Venables in January 2026.

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It was merited since he led the Sooners to a 10-3 record and their first playoff appearance since 2019. The talks did not produce an immediate agreement, as changes within the athletic department slowed the process.

Oklahoma’s search for a new athletic director slowed the negotiations. Roger Denny took over the role in February 2026 and resumed talks with Venables and his representatives once he was in place. The two sides continued working on the deal through the summer.

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On August 20, 2026, Oklahoma announced that Venables had agreed to a two-year extension, just two weeks before the new season began. The deal kept him under contract through 2031, with a $63 million deal.

Athletic director Roger Denny said the move was meant to give recruits and their families more certainty at a time when coaching changes have become common across college football.

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Although Venables and Oklahoma reached an agreement in August, the extension still needed the Board of Regents’ approval. The board voted to ratify the deal at its September meeting at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

Afterward, though, athletic director Roger Denny declined to discuss the contract’s buyout terms with reporters. That immediately led to speculation about the contract being stalled.

Oklahoma finally released the full contract on October 16, once it was officially signed on Tuesday. Given the nature of the playoff bonus clause that Venables has, the pressure has truly increased. Even if he now sits amongst the top-15 highest-paid coaches in the nation.

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Oklahoma now faces Kentucky on October 17, a team that comes off a thriller win against Lane Kiffin’s LSU. Beyond that, they have tough opponents like South Carolina, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Florida to overcome.

The good news for them is that the Texas win has given their resume a real boost in the 12-team CFP bracket. If they can continue that momentum to finish 10-2, a playoff spot might be within reach.