Oklahoma Sooners Make Key Front Office Hire With Assistant Coach Who Worked With Bret Bielema for 17 Years

Brent Venables brought Illinois head coach Bret Bielema’s right hand to Oklahoma, breaking their 17-year association. After working side-by-side at Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Illinois, Taurisani has finally decided to take a massive step in his career to oversee sports development for an SEC powerhouse.

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Oklahoma strengthened its front office team by hiring Mark Taurisani as deputy athletic director for sport administration. In this role, he will not just oversee football, but will also support student-athletes in areas like strength and conditioning and player benefits.

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That makes this more than a routine hire. And that’s because Oklahoma is not bringing in a field coach here. They are bringing in an experienced administrator capable of handing football operations, internal structure, and major support areas.

Taurisani is a perfect choice for the position as he holds solid experience in the field. He joined Oklahoma after working for five years at Illinois, where he managed football operations. From 2021 to 2023, he worked as assistant athletics director and chief of staff. He handled the daily heavy lifting for the football team so well that Illinois happily promoted him to associate athletics director in 2024.

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For almost two decades, Mark Taurisani was much more than just a worker to coach Bret Bielema. They practically grew up in the college football scene together, starting their journey all the way back in 2006 at Wisconsin.

In college football, very few people stay beside one head coach for 17 straight years, and that says plenty about the trust Bielema placed in Taurisani. Leaving a loyal bond like that is never easy, but this long, trusting journey is exactly what taught Taurisani how to take care of a major football family.

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One of the major reasons behind Oklahoma’s interest in bringing Taurisani home is his success and dedication at Illinois. During his time at Illinois, he was the glue keeping the football operations together behind the scenes, playing a quiet but crucial role in helping the team secure 37 wins. This includes two strong seasons in a row with nine wins each, along with victories in the 2024 Citrus Bowl and the 2025 Music City Bowl.

During this period, Bielema set many school records, including the most wins in a single season with 10 in 2024 and the most total wins by a coach in his first five years. Before joining Illinois, Taurisani spent three years at Michigan as the Director of Operations for the football team. His job was to manage planning, travel, and daily team activities.

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Across his entire career, Taurisani has helped organize 15 bowl trips and two Big Ten Championship Game appearances. Since 2010, he has also been a member of the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee. All this makes his resume look very fascinating. But here comes the real question: how will he help out Oklahoma?

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Oklahoma moved early to the SEC, and because of that, the program faced a big financial loss of about $44 million. This puts pressure on how the team manages its money, daily operations, and overall resources. It also shows that the program is still adjusting to a bigger, more expensive, and more competitive league. Mark Taurisani can help in this situation because he has strong experience in handling budgets, planning, and team operations, with the ability to organize things properly and use resources wisely.

At the same time, experts say Oklahoma has good top players but lacks strong depth, especially on defense. This means the key players are talented, but the backup players are not yet at the same level, which can hurt the team during long and tough seasons.

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Taurisani can help here by improving player development systems. He helps create better support, planning, and structure so that all players can improve. Then, another area where he can help Oklahoma is in bringing discipline. They lost their playoff game against Alabama last year, even after having a big 17-point lead, because of major mistakes. This shows that the problem was not just about talent, but also about poor execution and discipline.

He can help fix these issues by bringing better structure and discipline to the program. Adding to that, Oklahoma is already making playoff buzz way ahead of the season.

Oklahoma is looking for a better start in the 2026 season

Oklahoma goes into the 2026 season with a lot of confidence. This is not just because of their last year’s success, but also because of their returning talent from the 2025 season. Reports show that Oklahoma is among the top teams for bringing back players.

About 55% of the plays from last season were executed by players who are still on the team. This includes 54% of the offense and 57% of the defense. Only a few teams return more than this, which means Oklahoma has a strong and experienced group of players ready for the new season.

Only a few top teams bring back more experienced players than Oklahoma, such as Notre Dame, BYU, Georgia, USC, and Ohio State. Still, Oklahoma is expected to be in the Top 20, which shows it is one of the stronger and more competitive teams with a lot of returning experience. On top of that, the team doesn’t depend too much on transfers.

They expect only a few new transfer players to start on offense and defense. This means most of the team already has game experience and understands how things work. Now, if everything works as per the plan, Oklahoma can have another playoff run in the 2026 season.