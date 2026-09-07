Oklahoma Star Turns NIL Earnings Into Powerful Commitment to American Heroes Ahead of 25th 9/11 Anniversary

Twenty-five years after 9/11, a generation of Americans who weren’t even born when the horrifying incident happened is taking up the mantle of remembering it. At Oklahoma, edge rusher Danny Okoye is turning that solemn 25th anniversary from a moment of silent reflection into a personal mission.

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Okoye is matching his positive plays on the field with donated dollars to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Last week, the redshirted sophomore, whose NIL valuation is an estimated $321,764 per The NIL Standard, announced he will donate a chunk of his earnings to the foundation.

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Growing up in a home anchored by first responders, Okoye is channeling every bit of his financial power toward America’s fallen heroes. Taking his team’s idea, Okoye is pledging cash from every hit, sack, and turnover he makes this season to ensure the sacrifice of that day is never forgotten.

“It was really an idea that my team and I came up with, trying to just be unique…there’s a lot of people who have partnerships with different nonprofit organizations,” the 22-year-old shared on Sunday Briefing. “It’s something that you can put your face in a commercial for, but trying to actually do something that has impact was something that I really wanted to do. And I feel like it was a good idea, something that we accomplished.”

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Okoye made his comments in a conversation with Peter Doocy on September 6. The Sooners are paying tribute to first responders like Stephen Siller, who lost their lives in the line of duty in New York. Siller was a Brooklyn, NY, firefighter who died during the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.

Okoye is not the first college athlete to join Tunnel to Towers’ NIL program. But his pledge has a different structure. Larry Olson, the foundation’s executive vice president, told The Athletic that it is the first time a student-athlete advocate has chosen to donate his own money based on what he produces in games. Each tackle will mean $100, each sack $200, and each interception $500 for the foundation.

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The distinction matters because Tunnel to Towers already has a growing Student-Athlete Advocate program. Most advocates use their platforms to share the foundation’s mission, encourage donations, and take part in awareness efforts. Okoye has added a personal financial stake to that role, making his own box score part of the fundraising effort.

Okoye is expected to kick off his cause to a good start. The Tunnel to Tower Foundation honors Siller’s memory by ensuring U.S. Armed Forces veterans and first responders can secure mortgage-free housing and financial aid.

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The foundation partnered with college goers in 2021 after NIL rule changes. It encourages student-athletes like Okoye, as well as their advocate, to utilize their NIL for the greater good. Okoye’s father, who serves as a chaplain for police and firefighters around Owasso, Oklahoma, shares Siller’s dedication to America.

He has no shortage of ideals to look up to. An uncle of Okoye is the city fire chief, and another is a police officer.

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According to The Athletic, he isn’t receiving any compensation from the foundation set up by Frank Siller, Stephen’s brother. When the harrowing incident happened in September, Stephan was off duty. Yet, he went back to serve his nation and, unfortunately, lost his life.

“You can say that you care about this, care about that, but what are you actually doing to support it?” Okoye asked. “Hopefully, I can put my gifts to use in a way that doesn’t just make my name popular or provide accolades — but actually gives back to something I feel is important.”

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Okoye has another reason motivating him to play with vigour this season. While the Sooners’ defense shone in a one-sided inaugural win, Okoye did not play. He went out with an injury last season, and his head coach has an update.

Brent Venables Speaks Up About Okoye’s 2026 Return

After the 51-0 victory on September 5, head coach Venables addressed Okoye’s impending return this season. In a post-game press session, he reassured the media that Okoye is fine.

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“He’ll be back. He’ll be fine. We just decided to hold him,” he said about the defensive end. Okoye has been absent because of an undisclosed but minor injury. It is reported to be about his obliques. His return is set to play an important role for the team set to face Michigan next.

While the four sacks and ten tackles for loss performance over the weekend was good, the defense needs to be at its best while facing the Wolverines. No doubt, Venables protected him in the last game, so he can be seen in action against the maize and blue.

Whatever might be the scenario, Okoye is playing for something bigger than himself and college football.