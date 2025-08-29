Oklahoma State Fans in Full-Blown Panic After Latest Hauss Hejny Injury Update

Stillwater isn’t exactly the calm, wide‑open prairie right now. The Cowboys’ quarterback situation had finally started to feel stable in recent weeks. Hauss Hejny had stepped in with a confidence that fans were clinging to. But then came the season opener against UT Martin. And everything shifted in a heartbeat. Hejny had a great performance, accounting for over 120 total yards and those two touchdowns, before fate had other plans.

Late in the first quarter, disaster struck: Hejny sustained a lower extremity injury that forced him out of the game. And he was unable to return. The stadium fell into a hush as the hopeful energy began to waver. Though backup Zane Flores stepped in and kept the Cowboys alive, throwing for 136 yards. Oklahoma State still secured a 27-7 win, but the clouds overhead were unmistakable. And now that the storm has taken a drastic turn after the recent news surrounding Hejny’s injury update.

“Oklahoma State QB Hauss Hejny broke his left foot on Thursday night,” On3’s Pete Nakos writes on X. “Sources tell @Brett_McMurphy and I. He’s expected to miss at least 5 weeks and undergo surgery.” The TCU transfer had been electric. He scored on a sharp six-yard touchdown run that showcased his speed and scrambling ability. Then he followed it up with a precise 10-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Freeman. He finished his brief time on the field at 5-for-10 passing with 96 yards and a touchdown through the air, plus 27 rushing yards and the rushing score. Then, after his third series, the injury forced him off the field for good.

Now with the surgery looming and a lengthy recovery ahead, the Cowboys face a significant challenge. Missing at least five weeks would mean Hejny could potentially return around mid-October. That means he can be present for the game against Houston in the sixth week of the season. That leaves Oklahoma State navigating several key early-season matchups without their QB. The one against the tough Oregon squad in Week 2. And then Baylor and Arizona during their first conference games. But they need to do it with their next man up.

Hejny’s absence hands the reins firmly to redshirt freshman Zane Flores. Flores is talented and mobile himself. But he lacks Hejny’s experience and the same dynamic rushing ability that added a unique threat to the Cowboys’ offense. On top of that, the pressure now mounts on the offensive line and coaching staff to protect Flores and adapt the game plan, making up for the loss of their high-energy starter. Coach Mike Gundy’s postgame remarks were cautiously optimistic but vague, reflecting the unsettled situation. See, injury setbacks are part of football’s brutal nature, but losing a starting quarterback this early is a tough obstacle.

How OSU fans are coping with the unexpected loss

While Oklahoma State’s fans enjoyed the Cowboys’ 27-7 triumph, Hauss Hejny’s injury left a major somber emotion for the fans. A fan asks, “Why do these things happen to us?!” And then another fan chimed in with the same emotion, “You’ve gotta be kidding me, man… we can never have nice things.” That sinking feeling Oklahoma State fans are having? Totally justified. Hejny injected fresh energy and hope into the offense. His mobility set him apart, giving Oklahoma State’s offense an extra weapon that defenses had to respect.

Losing that kind of dual-threat QB is losing a dynamic centerpiece. That forces the team to quickly rethink their game plan. When fans say, “It just doesn’t stop,” they’re not joking. The Cowboys are coming off a rough 3-9 campaign last year, with plenty of pressure on Coach Gundy and the team to bounce back. Losing Hejny early adds another layer of uncertainty and stress to a season already under a microscope. A fan also stated, “Not what we wanted to hear, but what we had been hearing since late last night.”

Lastly, a fan writes, “If he only misses 5 weeks, that gets him back by the Arizona game on Oct. 3. That would mean he’d only miss the first conference game vs. Baylor. He could theoretically come back and play 8-10 more games this season. Not the best news, but could be worse.”

If Hejny only misses five weeks, the timing isn’t perfect. But OSU fans have some reason to catch their breath. The first few games after the opener are tough. It’s a crucial road test at Oregon on September 6 . And a home game versus Tulsa on September 19th. Without Hejny, those games will require adjustments from both the offense and coaching staff. But the silver lining is Hejny getting back quickly enough to lead the Cowboys through most of their conference schedule.

If Hejny returns, then he could still play in potentially 8 to 10 games this season, covering all the important matchups down the stretch. That includes home games against Houston, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and Iowa State, plus critical road games at Texas Tech, Kansas, and UCF.