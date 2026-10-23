Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker Projected to Join $67M NFL Star QB by ESPN

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter at North Texas in 2025. The former walk-on has since moved to the Big 12, but his NFL future could involve an unexpected quarterback situation in Miami.

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According to ESPN, Mestemaker is projected to join the Miami Dolphins as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, potentially putting him alongside Malik Willis, whose three-year contract is worth $67.5 million. SportsCenter NEXT highlighted Mestemaker in a post on Instagram. ESPN’s Field Yates pointed to the lack of guaranteed money beyond 2027 in Willis’ deal as a reason Miami could consider drafting another quarterback.

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“Miami has needs everywhere, but its modest investment in Malik Willis (whose three-year, $67.5 million contract has no guaranteed money beyond 2027) puts quarterback in play,” Yates said. “The 20-year-old Mestemaker oozes upside, as the 6-3 215-pounder is a legitimate dual-threat player with exceptional creativity inside and outside of the pocket.”

Willis joined Miami in March 2026 after spending the previous two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 26-year-old quarterback also played for the Tennessee Titans, who selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

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Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 20: Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis 2 speaks to the media during a New York Giants and Miami Dolphins joint practice at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp on August 20 2026, at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 20 Giants-Dolphins Joint Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260820082

During the 2025 season, Willis recorded 422 passing yards and 123 rushing yards, along with five total touchdowns. One of his most productive appearances came against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. He also added 60 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in that game.

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His contract gives Miami a financial commitment to consider, but Yates’ projection points to the absence of guaranteed money beyond 2027 as a reason the Dolphins could still target another quarterback. Selecting Mestemaker would give the team another option at the position rather than automatically confirming a change in its starting lineup.

Mestemaker has continued his college career at Oklahoma State after transferring from North Texas. Through six games of the 2026 season, he had recorded 1,940 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 142 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

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Yates projected Mestemaker to go No. 2 overall to Miami, making him the first quarterback selected in his early top-10 mock draft. The analyst said his assessment aligns with Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board and Jordan Reid’s quarterback rankings.

With his dual-threat ability and college production, Mestemaker has an opportunity to strengthen his draft stock at Oklahoma State. His performance in the Big 12 could shape his position among the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 class.

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However, his recent performance against Houston has also raised questions about his decision-making, with two costly turnovers drawing criticism after the Cowboys’ 35-32 loss.

Drew Mestemaker Faces Criticism After Costly Mistakes in Houston Loss

According to USA Today, Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker came under criticism after committing two turnovers in the Cowboys’ 35-32 loss to Houston on October 17. While Oklahoma State attempted a second-half comeback, its offensive struggles before halftime and Mestemaker’s mistakes proved costly.

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In her October 19 column for The Oklahoman, Jenni Carlson argued that Mestemaker needs to avoid costly errors if Oklahoma State wants to make noise. The Cowboys managed just three points and 14 rushing yards in the first half, putting pressure on the offense to respond after the break.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Cougars secure the win. His performance earned praise from Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris after the game.

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“I thought he was phenomenal,” Morris said of Weigman. “I thought he put it in some tight windows, man-to-man coverage, put it on some spots that gave his players a chance to make plays.”

Carlson’s criticism puts the focus on Mestemaker’s decision-making as Oklahoma State looks to improve in the coming games. Reducing avoidable errors will be important for the quarterback as he continues his first season with the Cowboys.