Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Injury Report: 7 Sooners’ Offensive Players Make the List Including Keontez Lewis

On Saturday, Norman will host a Top-15 SEC matchup, as Ole Miss travels to face Oklahoma at Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. While both teams enter the game with 6-1 overall records, Oklahoma is coming off a win against South Carolina, but Ole Miss is coming off a loss to Georgia. And that’s why, as 5.5-point underdogs, Ole Miss is looking for a chance to make a statement win on the road. Even though analyst David Pollack stated Oklahoma is going to roll. But the latest availability report has Sooners fans feeling apprehensive.

Although the initial SEC availability report listed five Oklahoma offensive linemen, Thursday’s update shows seven offensive players, while eight are injured. Among them, starting correct tackle Derek Simmons is listed as doubtful after carrying a questionable tag for most of last week before ultimately playing against South Carolina. But during that win, Simmons reportedly suffered a concussion, and now, it looks like he will not play against Ole Miss.

Then, fellow right tackle Logan Howland brings some optimism with a probable status, but OLs Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton, and Jake Taylor are already out. Still, that news comes as little surprise. Everett is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Sexton hasn’t seen the field since Week 1. However, with RB Jovantae Barnes questionable, OL Keontez Lewis’ injury update raises concerns about Oklahoma’s offensive line depth.

Lewis suffered an injury after crashing headfirst into the unpadded brick wall in the first quarter of the Oklahoma vs. Kent State game. That’s why, after the win against Kent State, Oklahoma decided to add padding to the walls. And ahead of the Ole Miss game, that was done. “We’re evaluating all options when it comes to the safety of our players,” said the Sooners HC. “Make things safer without question.” However, Lewis seems unlikely to play against Ole Miss, as the report lists him as ‘doubtful.’

Although he played against Texas, he managed only two catches for 16 yards. Then he did not play against the Gamecocks. Now, with plenty of holes in Oklahoma’s chart, the question remains: will Ole Miss come in at full strength?

No, but their injury report is fragile, with only four players listed as probable: TE Dae’Quan Wright, S Ladarian Clardy, WR Deuce Alexander, and OL Terez Davis. With Lewis’ status uncertain, what does the Oklahoma HC think of the next challenge?

Oklahoma HC’s take on Ole Miss game

If Keontez Lewis becomes available, the Sooners could surely use him for playmaking against Ole Miss’s defense. So far this season, he’s tallied 19 catches for 226 yards with two touchdowns. But whether Lewis suits up or sits out, Brent Venables knows his offense is in for a grueling test. It’s pretty straightforward: After praising Oklahoma’s defense and studying the film, Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin comes in with next-level preparation.

That’s why Venables said, “They play excellent defense. Always admired and respected, really don’t know him, but I’ve watched Pete Golding and their staff and the things that they’ve been able to do, and a year ago, they led the country in a whole bunch of categories. But he’s got an excellent defensive pedigree and will have his guys ready to compete.“

But the OU head coach wasn’t sweating. He said, “Really excited. Our players are looking forward to learning the new DNA of the new opponent and all the challenges that this team will present.”

While the offense may be nursing plenty of injuries, OU’s defense remains strong, giving the coach a boost. His belief in quarterback John Mateer adds even more confidence to the mix.