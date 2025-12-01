Ole Miss AD Loses Out 4-Star Commitment on Stubborn Lane Kiffin Decision

Lane Kiffin’s decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU is already costing the Rebels, even as they sit on the brink of a CFP appearance this season. The school has already seen a decommitment from a four-star junior safety, announced right around the time Kiffin revealed his new destination. But the HC’s decision may not have set the 2027 prospect’s move in motion. It may have happened because the Rebels’ AD remained stubborn in his own. Still, the 4-star’s announcement comes with gratitude.

“Ole Miss, I want to thank you and your staff for the opportunity to be a part of your program and for believing in me throughout the recruiting process,” wrote four-star Ridgeland DB Trae’kerrion Collins on X. “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment to explore other opportunities that I feel are the best fit for my future, both academically and athletically. I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me and wish the team success moving forward. 🫡♥️”

The Mississippi standout ranked No. 11 in the state among safeties in the 2027 class and had been committed since May 11 of his sophomore year. His early decision came from pure admiration for the Rebels. The 4-star prospect told the Clarion Ledger that Ole Miss had the talent he wanted to be around, and the Rebels’ culture hooked him early.

But the biggest pull was his idol, NFL DB Trey Amos. Amos is an Ole Miss alum, and that connection pushed Collins to commit sooner than most. Still, his mind has now found a new place to fit.

Although the 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior said that he wasn’t paying much attention to the Kiffin rumors, the coach’s departure still influenced his decommitment. Given the timing, it appears losing this talent ties back to AD Keith Carter’s decision. Kiffin wanted to finish the season with the Rebels, but Carter said no, and now the school’s recruiting trail is taking a hit.

Here’s Lane Kiffin’s statement, which clearly reflects that denial. “I was hoping to complete a historic six-season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs…” wrote Kiffin. “My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance.”

Just like that, Ole Miss lost Collins, who was focused on helping Ridgeland potentially win its first state championship, producing 60 tackles and 11 pass breakups this season. Although they fell in the semifinals. But the 4-star is not short on options, as he holds offers from PSU, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, and more.

Now, with more time to showcase his potential, Collins will likely receive more offers. But after Carter’s decision not to let Kiffin coach in the CFP, who will take the reins of Ole Miss?

Post-Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss

The Rebels are entering a new era in Oxford. While Lane Kiffin announced he was leaving for LSU, taking his talents to Baton Rouge, Ole Miss acted fast. As the 11-1 Rebels are now turning the page on the CFB Playoff. Now, defensive coordinator Pete Golding is the program’s 40th HC, stepping in immediately to lead the Rebels through the CFP and beyond.

“Let’s go! No one better @CoachGolding! Excited for the next few weeks and for the future of @OleMissFB. Players and staff ready to go win a natty! #CFP,” wrote AD Keith Carter.

Carter also released an official statement praising Golding’s leadership.

“With this development, we could not be more excited to announce Pete Golding as the next head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. Today’s team meeting was a clear indicator of his ability to galvanize our squad. All of our players and coaches are ecstatic and ready to lock arms for a playoff run,” stated Carter.

Now, we will see how well the Rebels can turn adversity into opportunity and compete for a national title under Golding’s leadership.